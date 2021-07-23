checkAd

Medallion Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Form a Partnership to Utilize the Medallion Monazite Process in Southeastern Australia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Australian private company ACDC Metals Pty Ltd (“ACDC”) to form a partnership to utilize Medallion’s proprietary process to extract rare earth elements from monazite (the “Medallion Monazite Process”) in southeastern Australia.

The Medallion Monazite Process is a proprietary method that enables sustainable extraction of rare earth elements (“REE”) from mineral sand monazite. Monazite is a rare earth phosphate mineral globally available as a by-product from heavy mineral sand mining operations. Medallion recently published the positive findings of a Techno-Economic Assessment (“TEA”) which provides the engineering and economic foundation for commercializing the Medallion Monazite Process. This includes seeking both operational and licencing opportunities with qualified partners in mineral sand monazite rich jurisdictions.

ACDC is securing the right to acquire three historical non JORC/NI43-101 compliant mineral sand resource properties and other exploration assets in Victoria (Australia), to potentially underpin a supply of monazite suitable for the Medallion Monazite Process. ACDC is planning to complete an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) upon the Australian Stock Exchange (“ASX”) within 12 months.

ACDC Managing Director Mr. Andrew Shearer commented, “ACDC recognizes the potential value add available to shareholders and stakeholders by the extraction of rare earth elements from mineral sand monazite. In partnering with Medallion Resources, we believe we have accessed the right technology at the right time, allowing us to be fast to market as REE prices rise and the market expands. We are excited to play a role to improve supply security and reduce environmental impact of rare earth element production.”   

“We are very pleased to have signed this LOI with ACDC so soon after completion of the TEA,” said Mark Saxon, President and CEO. “ACDC is acquiring monazite-rich mineral sand resources in the Murray Basin, one of the world’s premier mineral sand provinces. By bringing together these resources with Medallion’s processing technology we see a great synergy to produce REEs. The Medallion Monazite Process and LAD Chromatography provides the opportunity for maximum value add while minimizing environmental footprint of REE extraction and separation.”  

