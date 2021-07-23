checkAd

JOHNSON OUTDOORS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 12:00  |  27   |   |   

RACINE, Wis., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter on Monday, August 9, 2021, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website – www.johnsonoutdoors.com - for 30 days.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global outdoor recreation company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak; Carlisle paddles; Minn Kota fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO dive equipment; Jetboil outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

CONTACT: Patricia Penman
  262-631-6600




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JOHNSON OUTDOORS to Release Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results on August 9, 2021 RACINE, Wis., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter on Monday, August 9, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
VBL Therapeutics Appoints Marc Kozin as Chairman of its Board of Directors
NeuroMetrix Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board