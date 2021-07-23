Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

checkAd

  • Second quarter net income of $21.3 million;
  • Second quarter earnings per diluted common share of $0.65;
  • Annualized linked quarter deposit growth of 5.0%;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average assets of 1.20%;
  • Annualized return on second quarter average tangible common equity of 13.13%(1); and
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.21% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Southside reported net income of $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.1%, compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2020. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 9.73%, compared to 10.82% for the same period in 2020. The annualized return on average assets was 1.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.17% for the same period in 2020.

“We reported solid results during the second quarter, highlighted by continued strong asset quality metrics and 5% annualized linked quarter deposit growth,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside.

“Loan growth, net of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), was partially offset by higher than anticipated loan payoffs. For the six months ended, annualized loan growth was 4%. We are encouraged about loan growth for the second half of the year as our loan pipeline continues to remain healthy.”

“On September 30, 2021, we anticipate the redemption of our 5.5% coupon $100 million sub debt issue, pending regulatory approval.”

“We are pleased by the continued strong economic conditions in the market areas we serve.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income was $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $21.6 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.1%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The decrease in net income was a result of a decrease in net interest income, a decrease in noninterest income, and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.20% and 9.73%, respectively.  Our efficiency ratio and tax equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.09% and 50.31%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 53.01% and 50.44%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $45.6 million, compared to $47.3 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of 3.4%. The decrease in net interest income compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the decrease in interest income, a result of a decrease in the average yield on our interest earning assets during the three months ended June 30, 2021, partially offset by the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the overall decline in interest rates. Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $0.7 million, or 1.4%, compared to $46.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in interest income is due to a decrease in the average yield, partially offset by a decline in interest expense.

Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 2.86% and 3.06%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.84% and 3.02%, respectively, for the same period in 2020. Linked quarter net interest margin decreased 15 basis points from 3.01% and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased 14 basis points from 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Noninterest income was $10.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.3%, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.7 million, or 19.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease for both periods was due to a decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale, gain on sale of loans and other noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in deposit services income, brokerage services income and trust fees.

Noninterest expense was $30.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to $29.9 million for the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $0.5 million, or 1.7%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Income tax expense increased $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense decreased $1.9 million, or 39.2%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 11.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 11.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Linked quarter, our ETR decreased compared to 12.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income was $55.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $29.9 million, or 117.2%. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.69 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.76 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 122.4%. The increase in net income was a direct result of a reversal of the provision for credit losses compared to a large build-up in the allowance for credit losses in the same period in 2020. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.59% and 12.75%, respectively.  Our efficiency ratio and tax equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 53.05% and 50.38%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 52.44% and 50.06%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $92.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, with the decrease in interest income offset by the decrease in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities, both a result of an overall decline in interest rates.

Our net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.93% and 3.13%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.86% and 3.02%, respectively, for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest margin was due to lower funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in interest income due to a lower average yield and balance on our interest earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income was $24.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of 11.3%, compared to $27.7 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was due to the decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale, partially offset by increases in other noninterest income, deposit services income, brokerage services income and trust fees.

Noninterest expense was $61.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $60.4 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.6 million, or 2.6%. The increase was the result of increases in salaries and employee benefits and FDIC insurance, partially offset by decreases in other noninterest expense and amortization of intangibles.

Income tax expense increased $4.3 million, or 132.3%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. Our ETR was approximately 12.1% and 11.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The higher ETR for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2021, we had $7.18 billion in total assets, compared to $7.01 billion at December 31, 2020 and $7.33 billion at June 30, 2020.

Loans at June 30, 2021 were $3.64 billion, a decrease of $210.2 million, or 5.5%, compared to $3.85 billion at June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a $167.4 million decrease in our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, with a remaining balance of $132.1 million at June 30, 2021, as well as decreases of $83.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $42.6 million in construction loans, and $6.8 million in loans to individuals. These decreases were partially offset by increases of $40.0 million in municipal loans and $24.4 million in commercial real estate loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $74.3 million, or 2.0%, from $3.72 billion at March 31, 2021. The linked quarter net decrease in loans consisted primarily of decreases of $77.5 million of construction loans, $67.2 million of commercial loans and $22.0 million in 1-4 family loans. The decreases for the linked quarter were partially offset by increases of $82.3 million in commercial real estate loans and $11.0 million of municipal loans. On a linked quarter basis, our PPP loans decreased $88.8 million, or 40.2%, from $220.9 million at March 31, 2021, due to forgiveness payments received from loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Securities at June 30, 2021 were $2.86 billion, an increase of $61.0 million, or 2.2%, compared to $2.80 billion at June 30, 2020. Linked quarter, securities increased $215.8 million, or 8.2%, from $2.65 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase for the linked quarter was due to the purchase of municipal bonds and to a lesser extent, an increase in the estimated fair value of the securities portfolio at June 30, 2021, when compared to March 31, 2021.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $5.16 billion, an increase of $85.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to $5.07 billion at June 30, 2020. Linked quarter, deposits increased $63.5 million, or 1.2%, from $5.09 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase for both periods was largely driven by PPP loan disbursements deposited into our commercial accounts and stimulus checks deposited during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 were $15.3 million, or 0.21% of total assets, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 13.2%, compared to $17.6 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at June 30, 2020, and a decrease from $15.4 million, or 0.22% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, nonaccrual loans decreased $0.2 million, or 3.0%.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to $42.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $59.9 million, or 1.55% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily due to an improved economic forecast since the second quarter of 2020 and its effect on macroeconomic factors used in the CECL model. The allowance for loan losses was $41.5 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.5 million, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans of $6.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and a reversal of provision for credit losses of $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for the second quarter was primarily due to a decline in the downside scenario of the economic forecast and its effect on macroeconomic factors used in the CECL model. Net charge-offs were $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $0.2 million of net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million and reversals of provision of $1.1 million and $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a reversal of provision of $2.6 million, compared to a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at June 30, 2021 was $3.8 million and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.33 per share on May 6, 2021, which was paid on June 3, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of May 20, 2021.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.18 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 76 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation and other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most recent factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial position, operations and prospects, including our ability to continue our business activities in certain communities we serve, the duration of the pandemic and its continued effects on financial markets, a reduction in financial transactions and business activities resulting in decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, increases in unemployment rates impacting our borrowers’ ability to repay their loans, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, additional interest rate changes by the Federal Reserve and other government actions in response to the pandemic, including regulations or laws enacted to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  As of
  2021   2020
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 92,047       $ 78,304       $ 87,357       $ 81,643       $ 81,271    
Interest earning deposits 36,441       29,319       21,051       14,561       19,535    
Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 2,766,035       2,546,924       2,587,305       2,633,519       2,679,521    
Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 94,850       98,159       108,998       115,089       120,384    
Total securities 2,860,885       2,645,083       2,696,303       2,748,608       2,799,905    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 28,081       18,754       25,259       35,860       55,689    
Loans held for sale 2,510       2,615       3,695       8,686       3,392    
Loans 3,642,346       3,716,598       3,657,779       3,789,975       3,852,571    
Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,913 )     (41,454 )     (49,006 )     (55,110 )     (59,868 )  
Net loans 3,599,433       3,675,144       3,608,773       3,734,865       3,792,703    
Premises & equipment, net 142,835       144,628       144,576       147,169       147,715    
Goodwill 201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116       201,116    
Other intangible assets, net 8,248       8,978       9,744       10,569       11,450    
Bank owned life insurance 116,886       116,209       115,583       114,928       114,248    
Other assets 93,926       78,736       94,770       92,955       102,587    
Total assets $ 7,182,408       $ 6,998,886       $ 7,008,227       $ 7,190,960       $ 7,329,611    
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,501,120       $ 1,383,371       $ 1,354,815       $ 1,363,228       $ 1,398,179    
Interest bearing deposits 3,655,047       3,709,272       3,577,507       3,739,798       3,672,365    
Total deposits 5,156,167       5,092,643       4,932,322       5,103,026       5,070,544    
﻿
Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 		745,151       687,845       855,699       994,512       1,165,463    
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs 		197,312       197,268       197,251       98,708       98,663    
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,258       60,256       60,255       60,254       60,253    
Other liabilities 129,120       102,277       87,403       95,312       117,083    
Total liabilities 6,288,008       6,140,289       6,132,930       6,351,812       6,512,006    
Shareholders' equity 894,400       858,597       875,297       839,148       817,605    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,182,408       $ 6,998,886       $ 7,008,227       $ 7,190,960       $ 7,329,611    


                        Southside Bancshares, Inc.
                        Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
                       (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                                               
  Three Months Ended
  2021   2020
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Income Statement:                  
Total interest income $ 52,586       $ 53,565       $ 56,904       $ 55,677       $ 58,495  
Total interest expense 6,939       7,262       8,197       9,091       11,224  
Net interest income 45,647       46,303       48,707       46,586       47,271  
Provision for credit losses 1,677       (10,149 )     (5,545 )     (4,746 )     5,245  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,970       56,452       54,252       51,332       42,026  
Noninterest income                  
Deposit services 6,609       6,125       6,419       6,129       5,532  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 15       2,003       (24 )     78       2,662  
Gain on sale of loans 393       593       848       1,071       683  
Trust fees 1,496       1,383       1,354       1,253       1,221  
Bank owned life insurance 645       626       655       680       650  
Brokerage services 850       780       628       564       499  
Other 925       2,113       1,020       1,366       946  
        Total noninterest income 10,933       13,623       10,900       11,141       12,193  
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits 20,004       20,044       19,609       19,344       18,629  
Net occupancy 3,606       3,560       3,795       3,595       3,668  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 475       437       504       519       292  
ATM expense 272       238       290       271       233  
Professional fees 1,040       991       986       961       1,082  
Software and data processing 1,406       1,312       1,220       1,215       1,295  
Communications 612       525       490       495       506  
FDIC insurance 435       454       456       469       174  
Amortization of intangibles 730       766       825       881       931  
Other 2,119       2,907       3,140       3,866       3,046  
        Total noninterest expense 30,699       31,234       31,315       31,616       29,856  
Income before income tax expense 24,204       38,841       33,837       30,857       24,363  
Income tax expense 2,887       4,750       4,265       3,783       2,809  
Net income $ 21,317       $ 34,091       $ 29,572       $ 27,074       $ 21,554  
                   
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 32,632       32,829       33,055       33,047       33,016  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 32,799       32,937       33,125       33,098       33,083  
Common shares outstanding end of period 32,675       32,659       32,951       33,072       33,032  
Earnings per common share                  
Basic $ 0.65       $ 1.04       $ 0.89       $ 0.82       $ 0.65  
Diluted 0.65       1.04       0.89       0.82       0.65  
Book value per common share 27.37       26.29       26.56       25.37       24.75  
Tangible book value per common share (1) 20.97       19.86       20.16       18.97       18.32  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.33       0.32       0.37       0.31       0.31  
                   
Selected Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets 1.20 %     1.99  %     1.64 %     1.48 %     1.17 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 9.73       15.82       13.77       12.89       10.82  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.13       21.22       18.71       17.73       15.24  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.49       3.67       3.70       3.57       3.69  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.60       0.64       0.68       0.73       0.87  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.06       3.20       3.20       3.02       3.02  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.89       3.03       3.02       2.84       2.82  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 137.85       135.56       133.56       131.92       129.03  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.73       1.82       1.74       1.73       1.63  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 50.31       50.44       47.36       50.07       48.29  
(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  2021   2020
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Nonperforming Assets: $ 15,269     $ 15,367     $ 17,480     $ 16,822     $ 17,600  
Nonaccrual loans 5,154     5,314     7,714     5,971     5,639  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days                  
Troubled debt restructured loans 9,549     9,641     9,646     10,307     11,367  
Other real estate owned 566     412     106     536     586  
Repossessed assets         14     8     8  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:                  
Total loans 0.14 %   0.14 %   0.21 %   0.16 %   0.15 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:                  
Total assets 0.21     0.22     0.25     0.23     0.24  
Total loans 0.42     0.41     0.48     0.44     0.46  
Total loans and OREO 0.42     0.41     0.48     0.44     0.46  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO 0.43     0.44     0.51     0.48     0.50  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:                  
Nonaccruing loans 832.62     780.09     635.29     922.96     1,061.68  
Nonperforming assets 281.05     269.76     280.35     327.61     340.16  
Total loans 1.18     1.12     1.34     1.45     1.55  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.22     1.19     1.42     1.58     1.68  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.01     0.02     0.02     0.04     0.01  
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 12.45     12.27     12.49     11.67     11.15  
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.38     14.71     14.68     14.24     13.68  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.71     16.09     16.08     15.63     15.06  
Total risk-based capital 20.95     21.52     21.78     19.03     18.51  
Tier 1 leverage capital 10.21     10.29     9.81     9.50     9.05  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 9.82     9.55     9.77     8.99     8.50  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 12.38     12.56     11.92     11.49     10.86  
 
(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  2021   2020
Loan Portfolio Composition Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
Real Estate Loans:                  
Construction $ 528,157       $ 605,677       $ 581,941       $ 610,394       $ 570,801    
1-4 Family Residential 678,402       700,430       719,952       738,343       761,815    
Commercial 1,430,900       1,348,551       1,295,746       1,327,233       1,406,541    
Commercial Loans 497,513       564,745       557,122       629,170       639,162    
Municipal Loans 417,398       406,377       409,028       387,286       377,428    
Loans to Individuals 89,976       90,818       93,990       97,549       96,824    
Total Loans $ 3,642,346       $ 3,716,598       $ 3,657,779       $ 3,789,975       $ 3,852,571    
                   
Summary of Changes in Allowances:                  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 41,454       $ 49,006       $ 55,110       $ 59,868       $ 53,638    
Loans charged-off (527 )     (795 )     (595 )     (718 )     (546 )  
Recoveries of loans charged-off 466       622       402       361       436    
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (61 )     (173 )     (193 )     (357 )     (110 )  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses 1,520       (7,379 )     (5,911 )     (4,401 )     6,340    
Balance at end of period $ 42,913       $ 41,454       $ 49,006       $ 55,110       $ 59,868    
                   
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 3,616       $ 6,386       $ 6,020       $ 6,365       $ 7,460    
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures 157       (2,770 )     366       (345 )     (1,095 )  
Balance at end of period $ 3,773       $ 3,616       $ 6,386       $ 6,020       $ 6,365    
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,686       $ 45,070       $ 55,392       $ 61,130       $ 66,233    


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
  2021   2020
Income Statement:      
Total interest income $ 106,151     $ 119,247  
Total interest expense 14,201     27,275  
Net interest income 91,950     91,972  
Provision for credit losses (8,472 )   30,492  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 100,422     61,480  
Noninterest income      
Deposit services 12,734     11,811  
Net gain on sale of securities available for sale 2,018     8,203  
Gain on sale of loans 986     853  
Trust fees 2,879     2,526  
Bank owned life insurance 1,271     1,219  
Brokerage services 1,630     1,079  
Other 3,038     2,000  
        Total noninterest income 24,556     27,691  
Noninterest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits 40,048     38,272  
Net occupancy 7,166     6,979  
Advertising, travel & entertainment 912     1,124  
ATM expense 510     457  
Professional fees 2,031     2,277  
Software and data processing 2,718     2,522  
Communications 1,137     999  
FDIC insurance 889     199  
Amortization of intangibles 1,496     1,911  
Other 5,026     5,636  
        Total noninterest expense 61,933     60,376  
Income before income tax expense 63,045     28,795  
Income tax expense 7,637     3,288  
Net income $ 55,408     $ 25,507  
       
Common Share Data:      
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 32,730     33,353  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 32,860     33,445  
Common shares outstanding end of period 32,675     33,032  
Earnings per common share      
Basic $ 1.69     $ 0.76  
Diluted 1.69     0.76  
Book value per common share 27.37     24.75  
Tangible book value per common share (1) 20.97     18.32  
Cash dividends paid per common share 0.65     0.62  
       
Selected Performance Ratios:      
Return on average assets 1.59 %   0.72 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity 12.75     6.31  
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 17.13     9.06  
Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 3.58     3.87  
Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.62     1.08  
Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.96     2.79  
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.13     3.02  
Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 136.72     127.66  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.78     1.70  
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 50.38     50.06  
(1)   Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
  2021   2020
Nonperforming Assets: $ 15,269     $ 17,600  
Nonaccrual loans 5,154     5,639  
Accruing loans past due more than 90 days      
Troubled debt restructured loans 9,549     11,367  
Other real estate owned 566     586  
Repossessed assets     8  
       
Asset Quality Ratios:      
Ratio of nonaccruing loans to:      
Total loans 0.14 %   0.15 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to:      
Total assets 0.21     0.24  
Total loans 0.42     0.46  
Total loans and OREO 0.42     0.46  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, and OREO 0.43     0.50  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to:      
Nonaccruing loans 832.62     1,061.68  
Nonperforming assets 281.05     340.16  
Total loans 1.18     1.55  
Total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.22     1.68  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding 0.01     0.04  
       
Capital Ratios:      
Shareholders’ equity to total assets 12.45     11.15  
Common equity tier 1 capital 14.38     13.68  
Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.71     15.06  
Total risk-based capital 20.95     18.51  
Tier 1 leverage capital 10.21     9.05  
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (1) 9.82     8.50  
Average shareholders’ equity to average total assets 12.47     11.38  
(1)   Refer to the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
Loan Portfolio Composition 2021   2020
Real Estate Loans:      
Construction $ 528,157     $ 570,801  
1-4 Family Residential 678,402     761,815  
Commercial 1,430,900     1,406,541  
Commercial Loans 497,513     639,162  
Municipal Loans 417,398     377,428  
Loans to Individuals 89,976     96,824  
Total Loans $ 3,642,346     $ 3,852,571  
       
Summary of Changes in Allowances:      
Allowance for Loan Losses      
Balance at beginning of period $ 49,006     $ 24,797  
Impact of CECL adoption (1) - cumulative effect adjustment —      5,072  
Impact of CECL adoption - purchased loans with credit deterioration —      231  
Loans charged-off (1,322 )   (1,541 )
Recoveries of loans charged-off 1,088     887  
Net loans (charged-off) recovered (234 )   (654 )
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (5,859 )   30,422  
Balance at end of period $ 42,913     $ 59,868  
       
Allowance for Off-Balance-Sheet Credit Exposures      
Balance at beginning of period $ 6,386     $ 1,455  
Impact of CECL adoption (1) —      4,840  
Provision for (reversal of) off-balance-sheet credit exposures (2,613 )   70  
Balance at end of period $ 3,773     $ 6,365  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 46,686     $ 66,233  
(1)   We adopted ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” on January 1, 2020. ASU 2016-13 replaced the incurred loss model with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as current expected credit losses (“CECL”). Adoption of this guidance on January 1, 2020, resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to reduce retained earnings by $7.8 million, net of tax.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                        
The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for more information.
                                           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,706,959     $ 36,429     3.94 %   $ 3,634,053     $ 36,754     4.10 %
Loans held for sale 1,846     13     2.82 %   2,803     20     2.89 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 396,504     2,921     2.95 %   295,968     2,323     3.18 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,363,678     11,585     3.41 %   1,300,991     11,176     3.48 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 847,206     4,647     2.20 %   940,815     6,088     2.62 %
        Total securities 2,607,388     19,153     2.95 %   2,537,774     19,587     3.13 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 35,883     108     1.21 %   35,635     136     1.55 %
Interest earning deposits 43,175     17     0.16 %   31,169     15     0.20 %
Total earning assets 6,395,251     55,720     3.49 %   6,241,434     56,512     3.67 %
Cash and due from banks 90,735             86,634          
Accrued interest and other assets 656,245             677,230          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (41,768 )           (49,240 )        
Total assets $ 7,100,463             $ 6,956,058          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 571,907     231     0.16 %   $ 517,182     209     0.16 %
Certificates of deposits 658,708     936     0.57 %   736,099     1,229     0.68 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,459,335     1,172     0.19 %   2,342,299     1,159     0.20 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,689,950     2,339     0.25 %   3,595,580     2,597     0.29 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 669,633     1,817     1.09 %   727,513     1,908     1.06 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 197,284     2,423     4.93 %   197,252     2,395     4.92 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,257     349     2.32 %   60,256     351     2.36 %
Other borrowings 22,024     11     0.20 %   23,522     11     0.19 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,639,148     6,939     0.60 %   4,604,123     7,262     0.64 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,485,383             1,389,020          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 97,137             89,222          
Total liabilities 6,221,668             6,082,365          
Shareholders’ equity 878,795             873,693          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,100,463             $ 6,956,058          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 48,781             $ 49,250      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.06 %           3.20 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.89 %           3.03 %
 
(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note: As of June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, loans totaling $5.2 million and $5.3 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,772,158     $ 39,936     4.21 %   $ 3,815,989     $ 38,842     4.05 %
Loans held for sale 5,012     36     2.86 %   3,934     31     3.13 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 223,753     1,753     3.12 %   145,724     1,175     3.21 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,298,584     11,413     3.50 %   1,295,179     11,418     3.51 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,082,302     6,693     2.46 %   1,209,913     7,048     2.32 %
        Total securities 2,604,639     19,859     3.03 %   2,650,816     19,641     2.95 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 46,798     199     1.69 %   60,528     249     1.64 %
Interest earning deposits 22,938     18     0.31 %   17,668     17     0.38 %
Total earning assets 6,451,545     60,048     3.70 %   6,548,935     58,780     3.57 %
Cash and due from banks 83,228             80,368          
Accrued interest and other assets 687,894             699,351          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (55,567 )           (61,212 )        
Total assets $ 7,167,100             $ 7,267,442          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 487,452     201     0.16 %   $ 461,895     192     0.17 %
Certificates of deposit 1,011,482     2,320     0.91 %   1,172,179     3,568     1.21 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,186,406     1,117     0.20 %   2,069,751     1,102     0.21 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,685,340     3,638     0.39 %   3,703,825     4,862     0.52 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 896,484     2,125     0.94 %   1,037,855     2,369     0.91 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 158,692     2,051     5.14 %   98,686     1,427     5.75 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,255     360     2.38 %   60,253     378     2.50 %
Other borrowings 29,661     23     0.31 %   63,526     55     0.34 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,830,432     8,197     0.68 %   4,964,145     9,091     0.73 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,381,120             1,371,748          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 101,478             96,219          
Total liabilities 6,313,030             6,432,112          
Shareholders’ equity 854,070             835,330          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,167,100             $ 7,267,442          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 51,851             $ 49,689      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.20 %           3.02 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.02 %           2.84 %
 
(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note: As of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, loans totaling $7.7 million and $6.0 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS          
Loans (1) $ 3,826,383       $ 39,766     4.18 %
Loans held for sale 3,213       28     3.50 %
Securities:          
Taxable investment securities (2) 94,247       732     3.12 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,320,772       11,560     3.52 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,359,941       9,044     2.67 %
        Total securities 2,774,960       21,336     3.09 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 67,582       360     2.14 %
Interest earning deposits 24,097       23     0.38 %
Total earning assets 6,696,235       61,513     3.69 %
Cash and due from banks 78,326            
Accrued interest and other assets 660,411            
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (55,908 )          
Total assets $ 7,379,064            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Savings accounts $ 426,420       187     0.18 %
Certificates of deposit 1,187,665       4,817     1.63 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,013,770       1,225     0.24 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,627,855       6,229     0.69 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,197,097       2,929     0.98 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,641       1,412     5.76 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,252       491     3.28 %
Other borrowings 205,724       163     0.32 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,189,569       11,224     0.87 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,310,651            
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 77,431            
Total liabilities 6,577,651            
Shareholders’ equity 801,413            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,379,064            
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 50,289      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.02 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.82 %
 
(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note: As of June 30, 2020, loans totaling $5.6 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balances and Average Yields and Rates (Annualized) (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate
ASSETS                      
Loans (1) $ 3,670,708     $ 73,183     4.02 %   $ 3,706,763     $ 82,320     4.47 %
Loans held for sale 2,321     33     2.87 %   2,022     37     3.68 %
Securities:                      
Taxable investment securities (2) 346,514     5,244     3.05 %   82,270     1,244     3.04 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 1,332,507     22,761     3.44 %   1,104,839     19,397     3.53 %
Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 893,752     10,735     2.42 %   1,479,157     20,578     2.80 %
        Total securities 2,572,773     38,740     3.04 %   2,666,266     41,219     3.11 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 35,760     244     1.38 %   65,279     785     2.42 %
Interest earning deposits 37,205     32     0.17 %   32,167     203     1.27 %
Total earning assets 6,318,767     112,232     3.58 %   6,472,497     124,564     3.87 %
Cash and due from banks 88,696             77,533          
Accrued interest and other assets 666,280             635,540          
Less:  Allowance for loan losses (45,483 )           (43,141 )        
Total assets $ 7,028,260             $ 7,142,429          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Savings accounts $ 544,696     440     0.16 %   $ 405,642     424     0.21 %
Certificates of deposit 697,190     2,165     0.63 %   1,275,046     11,163     1.76 %
Interest bearing demand accounts 2,401,140     2,331     0.20 %   1,994,803     4,561     0.46 %
Total interest bearing deposits 3,643,026     4,936     0.27 %   3,675,491     16,148     0.88 %
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 698,413     3,725     1.08 %   1,098,083     6,903     1.26 %
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 197,268     4,818     4.93 %   98,619     2,823     5.76 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,256     700     2.34 %   60,252     1,091     3.64 %
Other borrowings 22,769     22     0.19 %   137,785     310     0.45 %
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,621,732     14,201     0.62 %   5,070,230     27,275     1.08 %
Noninterest bearing deposits 1,437,468             1,176,496          
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,802             82,617          
Total liabilities 6,152,002             6,329,343          
Shareholders’ equity 876,258             813,086          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,028,260             $ 7,142,429          
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 98,031             $ 97,289      
Net interest margin (FTE)         3.13 %           3.02 %
Net interest spread (FTE)         2.96 %           2.79 %
(1)   Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.
(2)   For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.
 
Note: As of June 30, 2021 and 2020, loans totaling $5.2 million and $5.6 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
﻿The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.
                                                                       
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    2021   2020   2021   2020
    Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,   Jun 30,   Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:                            
Net income   $ 21,317       $ 34,091       $ 29,572       $ 27,074       $ 21,554       $ 55,408       $ 25,507    
After-tax amortization expense   577       605       652       696       735       1,182       1,510    
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders   $ 21,894       $ 34,696       $ 30,224       $ 27,770       $ 22,289       $ 56,590       $ 27,017    
                             
Average shareholders' equity   $ 878,795       $ 873,693       $ 854,070       $ 835,330       $ 801,413       $ 876,258       $ 813,086    
Less: Average intangibles for the period   (209,808 )     (210,563 )     (211,354 )     (212,221 )     (213,135 )     (210,183 )     (213,620 )  
Average tangible shareholders' equity   $ 668,987       $ 663,130       $ 642,716       $ 623,109       $ 588,278       $ 666,075       $ 599,466    
                             
Return on average tangible common equity   13.13   %   21.22   %   18.71   %   17.73   %   15.24   %   17.13   %   9.06   %
                             
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:                            
Common equity at end of period   $ 894,400       $ 858,597       $ 875,297       $ 839,148       $ 817,605       $ 894,400       $ 817,605    
Less: Intangible assets at end of period   (209,364 )     (210,094 )     (210,860 )     (211,685 )     (212,566 )     (209,364 )     (212,566 )  
Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period   $ 685,036       $ 648,503       $ 664,437       $ 627,463       $ 605,039       $ 685,036       $ 605,039    
                             
Total assets at end of period   $ 7,182,408       $ 6,998,886       $ 7,008,227       $ 7,190,960       $ 7,329,611       $ 7,182,408       $ 7,329,611    
Less: Intangible assets at end of period   (209,364 )     (210,094 )     (210,860 )     (211,685 )     (212,566 )     (209,364 )     (212,566 )  
Tangible assets at end of period   $ 6,973,044       $ 6,788,792       $ 6,797,367       $ 6,979,275       $ 7,117,045       $ 6,973,044       $ 7,117,045    
                             
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets   9.82   %   9.55   %   9.77   %   8.99   %   8.50   %   9.82   %   8.50   %
                             
Common shares outstanding end of period   32,675       32,659       32,951       33,072       33,032       32,675       33,032    
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.97       $ 19.86       $ 20.16       $ 18.97       $ 18.32       $ 20.97       $ 18.32    
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE):                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 45,647       $ 46,303       $ 48,707       $ 46,586       $ 47,271       $ 91,950       $ 91,972    
Tax equivalent adjustments:                            
Loans   722       736       717       688       679       1,458       1,347    
Tax-exempt investment securities   2,412       2,211       2,427       2,415       2,339       4,623       3,970    
Net interest income (FTE) (1)   48,781       49,250       51,851       49,689       50,289       98,031       97,289    
Noninterest income   10,933       13,623       10,900       11,141       12,193       24,556       27,691    
Nonrecurring income (2)   (15 )     (2,003 )     24       (78 )     (2,662 )     (2,018 )     (8,203 )  
Total revenue   $ 59,699       $ 60,870       $ 62,775       $ 60,752       $ 59,820       $ 120,569       $ 116,777    
                             
Noninterest expense   $ 30,699       $ 31,234       $ 31,315       $ 31,616       $ 29,856       $ 61,933       $ 60,376    
Pre-tax amortization expense   (730 )     (766 )     (825 )     (881 )     (931 )     (1,496 )     (1,911 )  
Nonrecurring expense (3)   64       236       (758 )     (315 )     (39 )     300       (10 )  
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 30,033       $ 30,704       $ 29,732       $ 30,420       $ 28,886       $ 60,737       $ 58,455    
                             
Efficiency ratio   53.09   %   53.01   %   49.86   %   52.77   %   50.85   %   53.05   %   52.44   %
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1)   50.31   %   50.44   %   47.36   %   50.07   %   48.29   %   50.38   %   50.06   %
                             
Average earning assets   $ 6,395,251       $ 6,241,434       $ 6,451,545       $ 6,548,935       $ 6,696,235       $ 6,318,767       $ 6,472,497    
                             
Net interest margin   2.86   %   3.01   %   3.00   %   2.83   %   2.84   %   2.93   %   2.86   %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.06   %   3.20   %   3.20   %   3.02   %   3.02   %   3.13   %   3.02   %
                             
Net interest spread   2.70   %   2.84   %   2.83   %   2.65   %   2.64   %   2.77   %   2.62   %
Net interest spread (FTE) (1)   2.89   %   3.03   %   3.02   %   2.84   %   2.82   %   2.96   %   2.79   %
(1)   These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.
(2)   These adjustments may include net gain or loss on sale of securities available for sale in the periods where applicable.
(3)   These adjustments may include foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.









