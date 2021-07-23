Norgine B.V. and US WorldMeds enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialise DFMO (eflornithine) in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Australia and New Zealand
Amsterdam, Netherlands and Louisville, Ky. (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V.
(Norgine) a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company and US WorldMeds
(USWM), a Kentucky-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced an
exclusive licensing agreement by which Norgine will register and commercialise
difluoromethylornithine, DFMO (eflornithine) in Europe, Commonwealth of
Independent States, Australia and New Zealand.
DFMO is a repurposed molecule investigated for use as an extended maintenance
treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB) in paediatric patients with no
active disease (NAD) / no evidence of disease (NED) after first line multiagent,
multimodality therapy.[1]HRNB, a rare cancer that forms from immature nerve
cells, most often occurs in young children. It accounts for 15% of all
paediatric cancer deaths due to the fact that nearly half of all patients who
reach remission will relapse.[2]
Under the terms of the license agreement, Norgine will be responsible for the
regulatory approval of DFMO and any subsequent clinical trials required for
approval in the relevant territories. Norgine will hold marketing authorisations
in the licensed territories.
Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "We are proud to be
able to support the development of this important treatment for children subject
to successful completion of its research programme and subsequent regulatory
approval. High-risk neuroblastoma has a lower survival rate than other
neuroblastomas and there is an urgent need to develop additional treatment
options to prolong survival in this group of patients."
Peter Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine also commented, "This agreement
is another successful milestone in our company's growing pipeline of potentially
transformative treatments that, subject to its successful development, will
enable us to help more patients in the future."
Lee Warren, Chief Operating Officer of USWM stated, "We are passionate about
bringing meaningful therapies to the patients that need them, and this agreement
is an important step in fulfilling that mission. Our partnership with Norgine
will extend the reach of this promising therapeutic to children with high-risk
neuroblastoma, a devastating disease that affects children everywhere, including
in areas outside of the United States."
Notes to Editors:
About DFMO
DFMO is a repurposed molecule investigated for use as an extended maintenance
