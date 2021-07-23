Norgine B.V. and US WorldMeds enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialise DFMO (eflornithine) in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Australia and New Zealand

Amsterdam, Netherlands and Louisville, Ky. (ots/PRNewswire) - NORGINE B.V.

(Norgine) a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company and US WorldMeds

(USWM), a Kentucky-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced an

exclusive licensing agreement by which Norgine will register and commercialise

difluoromethylornithine, DFMO (eflornithine) in Europe, Commonwealth of

Independent States, Australia and New Zealand.



DFMO is a repurposed molecule investigated for use as an extended maintenance

treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma (HRNB) in paediatric patients with no

active disease (NAD) / no evidence of disease (NED) after first line multiagent,

multimodality therapy.[1]HRNB, a rare cancer that forms from immature nerve

cells, most often occurs in young children. It accounts for 15% of all

paediatric cancer deaths due to the fact that nearly half of all patients who

reach remission will relapse.[2]





Under the terms of the license agreement, Norgine will be responsible for theregulatory approval of DFMO and any subsequent clinical trials required forapproval in the relevant territories. Norgine will hold marketing authorisationsin the licensed territories.Christopher Bath, Chief Operating Officer of Norgine said, "We are proud to beable to support the development of this important treatment for children subjectto successful completion of its research programme and subsequent regulatoryapproval. High-risk neuroblastoma has a lower survival rate than otherneuroblastomas and there is an urgent need to develop additional treatmentoptions to prolong survival in this group of patients."Peter Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Norgine also commented, "This agreementis another successful milestone in our company's growing pipeline of potentiallytransformative treatments that, subject to its successful development, willenable us to help more patients in the future."Lee Warren, Chief Operating Officer of USWM stated, "We are passionate aboutbringing meaningful therapies to the patients that need them, and this agreementis an important step in fulfilling that mission. Our partnership with Norginewill extend the reach of this promising therapeutic to children with high-riskneuroblastoma, a devastating disease that affects children everywhere, includingin areas outside of the United States."http://www.norgine.com/Follow us @norgineNotes to Editors:About DFMODFMO is a repurposed molecule investigated for use as an extended maintenance