Walgreens and VillageMD Expand to Northern Indiana, Opening New Full-Service Primary Care Practices This Year

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced plans to open new Village Medical at Walgreens practices in Indiana, including in Merrillville, Griffith, Portage, and South Bend this year. The strategic partnership is on track to meet its overall goal of opening at least 600 Village Medical at Walgreens in more than 30 U.S. markets over the next four years, with the intent to build hundreds more thereafter. The expansion is part of the $1 billion accelerated investment effort announced in January 2021 to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients, with Village Medical primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacy services through a coordinated care delivery model.

Village Medical at Walgreens

“According to the CDC, six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic condition, with many needing multiple daily medications,1 emphasizing that the coordinated care model of Village Medical at Walgreens is now more important than ever,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “We’re excited to open these Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana, bringing convenient access to personalized, high quality and coordinated care to more people across the country.”

By leveraging the physician and pharmacist under one roof, patients benefit from improved health outcomes and lowered cost of care. These benefits help patients take the right medication and the right doses at the right time, removing the barriers to accessing primary care and pharmacy by having it all in one place.

“We’re excited to open new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana. Our teams are led by experienced primary care physicians who deliver quality, coordinated care with the Walgreens pharmacy team,” said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. “As a result, we help deliver improved health outcomes and affordable care for more patients in Northern Indiana so they can enjoy being healthy and active members of their community.”

Village Medical at Walgreens locations accept a wide range of health insurance options, offering cost-effective and comprehensive primary care and coordinated pharmacy services to meet the full continuum of healthcare needs. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits.