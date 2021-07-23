Leading Independent Proxy Advisor, Glass Lewis, Recommends Inter Pipeline Shareholders Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction

Brookfield Infrastructure agrees with the recommendation from another leading independent proxy advisor, Glass Lewis, that Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“ IPL ”) shareholders vote AGAINST IPL’s proposed transaction (the “ Alternative Transaction ”) with Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“ Pembina ”)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) agree with the recommendation from Glass Lewis to vote AGAINST the Alternative Transaction.

Consistent with the objective and impartial analysis of ISS in arriving at its recommendation, Glass Lewis considers the value of Brookfield Infrastructure’s revised offer to be meaningfully higher than the Alternative Transaction and cited the certainty of value and liquidity of its all-cash option.

Glass Lewis stated that, “We consider Brookfield's latest revised offer, announced on July 15, 2021, provides for 100% cash consideration at a value which meaningfully exceeds both the headline value and the prevailing synergized value of the Pembina merger consideration…we remain cognizant of the execution and integration risks associated with the proposed merger [with Pembina] and the ongoing market and commodity price risk, among others, related to an ongoing equity investment in the combined company.”

With vote AGAINST recommendations from two prominent proxy advisor firms Glass Lewis and ISS, providing objective and independent advice, combined with Pembina’s announcement that it is not prepared to increase or otherwise change its consideration, Brookfield Infrastructure reaffirms its strong belief that its offer to IPL (TSX:IPL) shareholders is superior. IPL shareholders should vote AGAINST the Alternative Transaction well in advance of IPL’s July 27, 2021 proxy voting deadline.