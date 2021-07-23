QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape,” Class A Common Stock - NYSE: QS; Public Warrants - NYSE: QS.WS) today announced that it has elected to redeem, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 24, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), all of QuantumScape’s outstanding public warrants (“Public Warrants”) that were issued under the Warrant Agreement dated as of June 25, 2020, as amended on February 13, 2021 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Kensington”) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent. The Public Warrants were originally issued in connection with Kensington’s initial public offering in June 2020 (the “IPO”), and subsequently assumed by QuantumScape in November 2020 in connection with the business combination by and among Kensington, Kensington Merger Sub Corp., and QuantumScape Battery, Inc.

Registered holders of Public Warrants will have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 24, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. Each Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per Public Warrant (the “Exercise Price”). Each Public Warrant that remains outstanding as of the Redemption Date will be redeemed by QuantumScape for $0.01 (the “Redemption Price”). Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the Redemption Date will be delisted, void and no longer exercisable, and the holders will have no rights with respect to those Public Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price. If a holder of a Public Warrant does not wish for its Public Warrant to be redeemed, it must exercise such Public Warrant before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the Redemption Date.

QuantumScape is exercising its right to redeem the Public Warrants pursuant to Section 6.1 of the Warrant Agreement that provides for the right to redeem all the outstanding Public Warrants if the last reported sales price of QuantumScape’s Class A Common Stock has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading-day period ending on the third business day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. The reported sales price of QuantumScape’s Class A Common Stock has been at least $18.00 per share on each of 20 trading days within the 30-trading-day period ending on July 20, 2021.