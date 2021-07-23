checkAd

Bond interest payment

Oslo, 23 July 2021

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) has notified the trustee for the bondholders in Interoil’s Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2015/2026 (ISIN NO0010729908) that the upcoming interest payment of USD 961,384.31 to be made on 2 August 2021, will be paid part in cash, part in PIK bonds. Of the total interest payment 52.543%, corresponding to USD 505,140.19, will be paid in cash and 47.457% in will be paid by issuing 456,244.13 PIK bonds.

+ + +


Please direct further questions to ir@interoil.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America and Argentina. The company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.





