checkAd

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 12:50  |  21   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) today announced that it has increased the size of its Board of Directors from 10 to 11 members and appointed David W. Seeger, 65, to serve as an independent director. Mr. Seeger’s term took effect on July 20, 2021 and will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Mark Kaminski, Chairman of the Board of Reliance, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dave Seeger to Reliance's Board of Directors. Dave’s extensive knowledge of the metals industry reflects his 37 years of operational and Board experience. In addition, Dave’s leadership positions in industry associations afford him a deep understanding of the dynamics that drive the entire metals supply chain. We look forward to benefiting from his valuable experience and insights to enhance the continued execution of Reliance’s strategy and industry-leading results.”

Jim Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance, added, “Dave has been a strategic and valued partner to Reliance for over 30 years and I have known him to have a deep understanding of our industry. I look forward to adding his unique strengths and perspective to our already strong Board of Directors.”

Mr. Seeger served on the Board of Directors of Zekelman Industries (formerly JMC Steel Group) from 2014 to 2021 and as President from 2010 to 2016. Mr. Seeger has held numerous leadership positions in the metals industry throughout his career, including President of Atlas Tube, a division of JMC Steel Group, from 2005 to 2009. Mr. Seeger received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Michigan State University and a Masters of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance’s average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

CONTACT:         
(213) 576-2428
investor@rsac.com

or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces New Director LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) today announced that it has increased the size of its Board of Directors from 10 to 11 members and appointed David W. Seeger, 65, to serve as an independent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
A.I.S. Resources Continues Fast-tracking of Drilling Program at Toolleen, Yalgogrin and Kingston ...
White Metal Samples 35.2% Cu and 548 g/t Ag in Rock Grab Samples from the Prospective Okangura Area ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board