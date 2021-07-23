Silver Spruce Provides Update on Phase 1 Drilling and Layne de Mexico adds 2nd Drill at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE) is pleased to announce the continuation of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). The first seven (7) drill holes are complete and have been submitted to the laboratory, and Layne de Mexico has added a second drill to the Property to aim to complete the 2,475 metres of drilling by the end of next week.
"We are pleased that the arrival of a second drill at El Mezquite will allow Silver Spruce to complete our Phase 1 program by the end of July and permit all samples to be fully logged and submitted to the lab before the second week of August. The technical team has been expanded with additional geologists and samplers to expedite our progress," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director. "The program was delayed for four weeks in order to deal with equipment logistical issues during which we demobilized the team and drill."
Figure 1. Looking north across Pad M1 (MEZ001, MEZ-002, MEZ-003) at El Mezquite showing RC rig from Layne de Mexico drilling on a southerly azimuth at -45° dip angle
"The Phase 1 RC program comprises 20 holes with a combined depth of 2,475 metres (950 metres completed) and will utilize eight drill pad locations focused around a 400m x 600m area with elevated precious metal values to 3.41 g/t Au and 387 g/t Ag. Collars were defined by several northeast-trending veins, structural lineaments and oxide/sulphide transitions interpreted from geological mapping, precious metal assays, multi-element geochemistry, epithermal alteration assemblages and coincident 3D IP chargeability anomalies," said Mr. Davison. "New targets also are developing from our ongoing geological, hyperspectral and LiDAR compilation, and incoming drill results."
The Company's first-ever drilling program at El Mezquite still is scheduled to be completed in July with samples submitted to ALS Global in Hermosillo on a weekly basis. Laboratory assay results were anticipated from two to six weeks after submittal. Customs clearance, courier transport logistics and laboratory workloads each have impacted the projected turnaround time for the assays. The data will be released once the final precious metal and multi-element results are in receipt and interpreted for the first seven (7) drill holes, and for the remaining thirteen (13) drill holes, and all of which will contribute to the program design for Phase 2 drilling after the summer rainy season.
