Silver Spruce Provides Update on Phase 1 Drilling and Layne de Mexico adds 2nd Drill at El Mezquite Au-Ag Project, Sonora, Mexico

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE) is pleased to announce the continuation of its Phase 1 exploration drilling at the El Mezquite Au-Ag property ("El Mezquite" or the "Property"). The first seven (7) drill holes are complete and have been submitted to the laboratory, and Layne de Mexico has added a second drill to the Property to aim to complete the 2,475 metres of drilling by the end of next week. "We are pleased that the arrival of a second drill at El Mezquite will allow Silver Spruce to complete our Phase 1 program by the end of July and permit all samples to be fully logged and submitted to the lab before the second week of August. The technical team has been expanded with additional geologists and samplers to expedite our progress," stated Greg Davison, Silver Spruce Vice-President Exploration and Director. "The program was delayed for four weeks in order to deal with equipment logistical issues during which we demobilized the team and drill."