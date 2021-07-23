Sensient Technologies Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

The 2021 second quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs and operational improvement plan costs, which in total decreased second quarter net earnings by $7.0 million ($0.16 per diluted share). The 2020 second quarter reported results include divestiture & other related costs which increased net earnings by $1.0 million ($0.02 per diluted share). The 2021 and 2020 second quarter results also include the operations of the divested product lines, which included $2.2 million of revenue and decreased diluted earnings per share by $0.01 in the second quarter of 2021, and included $28.2 million of revenue and were not significant to diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2020. These adjustments are described in more detail under “ Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts ” at the end of this release.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported consolidated revenue of $335.8 million in this year’s second quarter compared to $323.1 million in last year’s second quarter. Reported operating income in the second quarter of 2021 was $35.8 million compared to $42.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Reported diluted earnings per share was 61 cents in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 72 cents in the second quarter of 2020. Foreign currency translation increased revenue and earnings per share by approximately 4% and 6%, respectively, in the quarter.

BUSINESS REVIEW Reported Revenue Quarter Flavors & Extracts -2.3% Color 9.8% Asia Pacific 15.9% Total Revenue 3.9% Adjusted Local Currency (1) Revenue Quarter Flavors & Extracts 9.1% Color 7.1% Asia Pacific 11.3% Total Revenue 9.1% (1) Adjusted local currency percentage changes are described in more detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported second quarter revenue of $179.4 million compared to $183.6 million reported in the comparable period last year, a decrease of 2.3%, primarily due to the divestiture of the Fragrances product line in early April 2021. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 9.1% in the quarter. The higher adjusted local currency revenue was the result of strong growth in all product categories. Segment operating income was $24.5 million in the current quarter compared to $22.8 million reported in the comparable period last year, an increase of 7.8%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 13.2% in the quarter. The Group’s higher profit was primarily a result of favorable volume growth. Foreign currency translation increased segment revenue and operating income by approximately 4% and 3%, respectively, in the quarter.

The Color Group reported revenue of $133.2 million in the quarter compared to $121.3 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 9.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 7.1% in the quarter. The Group experienced growth in Food & Pharmaceutical colors and in Personal Care. Segment operating income was $25.6 million in the quarter compared to $22.3 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 15.1%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 5.2% compared to prior year’s second quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of the higher volumes. Foreign currency translation increased both segment revenue and operating income by approximately 5% in the quarter.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $32.3 million in the quarter compared to $27.9 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 15.9%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 11.3% in the quarter. Segment operating income was $5.8 million in the quarter compared to $4.8 million in last year’s comparable quarter, an increase of 19.5%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 21.6% in the quarter. The higher profit was primarily a result of the favorable volume growth. Foreign currency translation increased segment revenue by approximately 6% and decreased segment operating income by approximately 1% in the quarter.

Corporate & Other reported operating costs of $20.2 million in the current quarter compared to $7.7 million in last year’s comparable period, an increase of 160.9%. The higher costs are primarily due to higher divestiture & other costs reported in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the amount recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted local currency operating expenses for Corporate & Other increased 29.4% in the quarter partly due to higher performance based executive compensation.

2021 OUTLOOK

Sensient is reconfirming its previously issued 2021 guidance for GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a mid to high single digit growth rate compared to the Company’s 2020 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.59. Our full year 2021 guidance includes approximately 25 cents per share of estimated divestiture & other related costs, the results of the divested operations, and the operational improvement plan costs. The Company expects its reported tax rate to be approximately 24% for the last six months of 2021.

The Company now expects its 2021 adjusted local currency revenue(2) to grow at a mid-single digit rate. The Company’s previous 2021 guidance for adjusted local currency revenue(2) was a low to mid-single digit growth rate. The Company reconfirms its previously issued 2021 adjusted local currency EBITDA(2) to grow at a mid-single digit rate. The Company also continues to expect, on a local currency basis, 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) to grow at a mid-single digit growth rate compared to the Company’s 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) of $2.79. The Company expects its adjusted tax rate(2) to be approximately 22% for the last six months of 2021.

The Company expects earnings per share reported on a U.S. dollar basis to benefit by approximately ten cents based on current exchange rates.

The Company’s guidance is based upon current trends, current tax law, and the effects of COVID-19 to date. The full impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain and management will continue to monitor its impacts on our business.

(2) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for more information.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include, currency movements, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, and the results of the divested operations. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release.

This release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under “2021 Outlook” above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors concerning the Company’s operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company’s future financial performance include the following: the impact and uncertainty created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, its effects on our employees, facilities, customers, and suppliers, the availability and cost of raw materials and other supplies, the availability of logistics and transportation, governmental regulations and restrictions and general economic conditions; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company’s customers; the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company’s various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and operational improvement plan; the effectiveness of the Company’s past restructuring activities; changes in costs of raw materials, including energy; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company’s domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue $ 335,827 $ 323,090 3.9% $ 695,529 $ 673,767 3.2% Cost of products sold 224,233 220,876 1.5% 468,322 459,660 1.9% Selling and administrative expenses 75,841 60,089 26.2% 144,557 137,421 5.2% Operating income 35,753 42,125 (15.1%) 82,650 76,686 7.8% Interest expense 3,322 3,608 6,755 7,915 Earnings before income taxes 32,431 38,517 75,895 68,771 Income taxes 6,495 7,897 18,291 17,378 Net earnings $ 25,936 $ 30,620 (15.3%) $ 57,604 $ 51,393 12.1% Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 1.37 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.72 $ 1.36 $ 1.21 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,135 42,305 42,199 42,294 Diluted 42,267 42,322 42,328 42,315 Results by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 179,401 $ 183,611 (2.3%) $ 380,312 $ 370,109 2.8% Color 133,207 121,296 9.8% 268,927 264,791 1.6% Asia Pacific 32,317 27,873 15.9% 66,157 58,322 13.4% Intersegment elimination (9,098 ) (9,690 ) (19,867 ) (19,455 ) Consolidated $ 335,827 $ 323,090 3.9% $ 695,529 $ 673,767 3.2% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 24,536 $ 22,752 7.8% $ 51,554 $ 43,623 18.2% Color 25,615 22,263 15.1% 52,209 51,927 0.5% Asia Pacific 5,793 4,849 19.5% 12,545 9,908 26.6% Corporate & Other (20,191 ) (7,739 ) (33,658 ) (28,772 ) Consolidated $ 35,753 $ 42,125 (15.1%) $ 82,650 $ 76,686 7.8%

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,306 $ 24,770 Trade accounts receivable 258,411 234,132 Inventories 360,240 381,346 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,111 48,578 Assets held for sale - 52,760 Total Current Assets 708,068 741,586 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 429,204 434,220 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 442,022 445,493 Other assets 118,436 119,561 Total Assets $ 1,697,730 $ 1,740,860 Trade accounts payable $ 115,325 $ 107,324 Short-term borrowings 771 9,247 Other current liabilities 80,320 82,045 Liabilities held for sale - 17,339 Total Current Liabilities 196,416 215,955 Long-term debt 483,230 518,004 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 29,863 28,941 Other liabilities 43,944 43,624 Shareholders' Equity 944,277 934,336 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,697,730 $ 1,740,860

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 57,604 $ 51,393 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,817 24,522 Share-based compensation expense 4,188 2,662 Net loss on assets 206 50 Loss on divestitures and other charges 13,511 6,634 Deferred income taxes 1,702 1,075 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (26,902 ) (20,494 ) Inventories 19,357 24,816 Prepaid expenses and other assets (15,573 ) (3,975 ) Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses 9,632 9,961 Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings (3,944 ) 6,483 Income taxes 1,953 3,899 Other liabilities 1,710 588 Net cash provided by operating activities 89,261 107,614 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (25,550 ) (21,417 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 169 6 Proceeds from divestiture of businesses 36,255 11,255 Other investing activities (254 ) 4,395 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,620 (5,761 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 25,997 38,670 Debt payments (62,578 ) (98,849 ) Purchase of treasury stock (22,507 ) - Dividends paid (33,027 ) (33,018 ) Other financing activities (582 ) (414 ) Net cash used in financing activities (92,697 ) (93,611 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,352 (8,519 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,536 (277 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,770 21,153 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 33,306 $ 20,876 Supplemental Information Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Dividends paid per share $ 0.78 $ 0.78

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Revenue (GAAP) $ 335,827 $ 323,090 3.9% $ 695,529 $ 673,767 3.2% Revenue of the divested product lines (2,207 ) (28,217 ) (27,777 ) (64,802 ) Adjusted revenue $ 333,620 $ 294,873 13.1% $ 667,752 $ 608,965 9.7% Operating income (GAAP) $ 35,753 $ 42,125 (15.1%) $ 82,650 $ 76,686 7.8% Divestiture & other related costs – Cost of products sold 3 1,749 28 1,939 Divestiture & other related costs – Selling and administrative expenses 11,685 (3,276 ) 13,232 8,377 Operating loss (income) of the divested product lines 459 (331 ) (2,468 ) (1,716 ) Operational improvement plan - Selling and administrative expenses (3,494 ) - (2,493 ) - Adjusted operating income $ 44,406 $ 40,267 10.3% $ 90,949 $ 85,286 6.6% Net earnings (GAAP) $ 25,936 $ 30,620 (15.3%) $ 57,604 $ 51,393 12.1% Divestiture & other related costs, before tax 11,688 (1,527 ) 13,260 10,316 Tax impact of divestiture & other related costs (1,689 ) 509 (896 ) (425 ) Net loss (earnings) of the divested product lines, before tax 459 (331 ) (2,468 ) (1,716 ) Tax impact of the divested product lines (115 ) 203 608 500 Operational improvement plan income, before tax (3,494 ) - (2,493 ) - Tax impact of operational improvement plan 455 - 159 - Adjusted net earnings $ 33,240 $ 29,474 12.8% $ 65,774 $ 60,068 9.5% Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.61 $ 0.72 (15.3%) $ 1.36 $ 1.21 12.4% Divestiture & other related costs, net of tax 0.24 (0.02 ) 0.29 0.23 Results of operations of the divested product lines, net of tax 0.01 - (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Operational improvement plan income, net of tax (0.07 ) - (0.06 ) - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.70 12.9% $ 1.55 $ 1.42 9.2% Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued Results by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2021 Adjustments(1) 2021 2020 Adjustments(1) 2020 Flavors & Extracts $ 179,401 $ (1,415 ) $ 177,986 $ 183,611 $ (24,742 ) $ 158,869 Color 133,207 (792 ) 132,415 121,296 (3,501 ) 117,795 Asia Pacific 32,317 - 32,317 27,873 (213 ) 27,660 Intersegment elimination (9,098 ) - (9,098 ) (9,690 ) 239 (9,451 ) Consolidated $ 335,827 $ (2,207 ) $ 333,620 $ 323,090 $ (28,217 ) $ 294,873 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 24,536 $ (45 ) $ 24,491 $ 22,752 $ (1,619 ) $ 21,133 Color 25,615 504 26,119 22,263 1,347 23,610 Asia Pacific 5,793 - 5,793 4,849 (59 ) 4,790 Corporate & Other (20,191 ) 8,194 (11,997 ) (7,739 ) (1,527 ) (9,266 ) Consolidated $ 35,753 $ 8,653 $ 44,406 $ 42,125 $ (1,858 ) $ 40,267 Results by Segment Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2021 Adjustments(1) 2021 2020 Adjustments(1) 2020 Flavors & Extracts $ 380,312 $ (26,304 ) $ 354,008 $ 370,109 $ (52,187 ) $ 317,922 Color 268,927 (1,328 ) 267,599 264,791 (12,573 ) 252,218 Asia Pacific 66,157 (295 ) 65,862 58,322 (334 ) 57,988 Intersegment elimination (19,867 ) 150 (19,717 ) (19,455 ) 292 (19,163 ) Consolidated $ 695,529 $ (27,777 ) $ 667,752 $ 673,767 $ (64,802 ) $ 608,965 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 51,554 $ (2,925 ) $ 48,629 $ 43,623 $ (2,837 ) $ 40,786 Color 52,209 544 52,753 51,927 1,214 53,141 Asia Pacific 12,545 (87 ) 12,458 9,908 (93 ) 9,815 Corporate & Other (33,658 ) 10,767 (22,891 ) (28,772 ) 10,316 (18,456 ) Consolidated $ 82,650 $ 8,299 $ 90,949 $ 76,686 $ 8,600 $ 85,286 (1) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following tables summarize the percentage change in the 2021 results compared to the 2020 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended June 30, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(2) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts (2.3%) 3.7% (15.1%) 9.1% Color 9.8% 5.3% (2.6%) 7.1% Asia Pacific 15.9% 5.5% (0.9%) 11.3% Total Revenue 3.9% 4.4% (9.6%) 9.1% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 7.8% 3.1% (8.5%) 13.2% Color 15.1% 5.4% 4.5% 5.2% Asia Pacific 19.5% (0.6%) (1.5%) 21.6% Corporate & Other 160.9% 0.1% 131.4% 29.4% Total Operating Income (15.1%) 4.5% (25.4%) 5.8% Diluted Earnings Per Share (15.3%) 5.5% (29.4%) 8.6% Adjusted EBITDA 10.4% 4.4% N/A 6.0% Six Months Ended June 30, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(2) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts 2.8% 3.1% (9.3%) 9.0% Color 1.6% 3.8% (4.5%) 2.3% Asia Pacific 13.4% 5.7% (0.1%) 7.8% Total Revenue 3.2% 3.5% (6.7%) 6.4% Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 18.2% 2.6% (1.5%) 17.1% Color 0.5% 4.1% 1.4% (5.0%) Asia Pacific 26.6% 0.3% (0.3%) 26.6% Corporate & Other 17.0% 0.1% (7.1%) 24.0% Total Operating Income 7.8% 4.3% 0.6% 2.9% Diluted Earnings Per Share 12.4% 5.0% 1.8% 5.6% Adjusted EBITDA 7.5% 3.5% N/A 4.0% (2) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, Diluted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.

The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 35,753 $ 42,125 (15.1%) $ 82,650 $ 76,686 7.8% Depreciation and amortization 13,018 12,118 25,817 24,522 Depreciation and amortization, divested product lines (48 ) (16 ) (97 ) (96 ) Share-based compensation expense 2,075 1,485 4,188 2,662 Divestiture & other related costs, before tax 11,688 (1,527 ) 13,260 10,316 Results of operations of the divested product lines, before tax 459 (331 ) (2,468 ) (1,716 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax (3,494 ) - (2,493 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,451 $ 53,854 10.4% $ 120,857 $ 112,374 7.5% The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) and Free Cash Flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 60,297 $ 70,686 (14.7%) $ 89,261 $ 107,614 (17.1%) Capital expenditures (11,306 ) (12,006 ) (25,550 ) (21,417 ) Free Cash Flow $ 48,991 $ 58,680 (16.5%) $ 63,711 $ 86,197 (26.1%)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Forecasted GAAP Tax Rate and Forecasted Adjusted Tax Rate for the last six months of 2021. Last Six Months of 2021 Forecasted GAAP Tax Rate 24% Forecasted tax impact of divestiture and other related costs, the results of operations of the divested product lines, and the operational improvement plan costs (2%) Forecasted Adjusted Tax Rate 22% We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

