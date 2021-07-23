checkAd

Xos and NextGen Announce Director Nominees to the New Xos Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos"), and NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGAC) (“NextGen”), a special purpose acquisition company that recently announced a planned business combination with Xos, today announced the nominees for the board of directors of the combined company (“New Xos”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005079/en/

The New Xos board will be convened upon the closing of the business combination transaction, which is subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in August 2021. New Xos will retain the Xos name and trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the new ticker “XOS”.

The New Xos director nominees bring decades of strategic, financial, operational, industry and public company governance leadership.

The director nominees for New Xos are as follows:

❖ Burt Jordan – Former VP, Global Purchasing Operation and Supply Chain Sustainability, Ford Motor Company

❖ S. Sara Mathew – Former Chair and CEO, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

❖ George Mattson – Co-Founder, NextGen Acquisition Corporation, and former Partner and Co-Head of the Global Industrials Group, Goldman, Sachs & Co.

❖ Ed Rapp – Former Group President for Resource Industries and former CFO, Caterpillar, Inc.

❖ Dakota Semler – Co-Founder and CEO, Xos, Inc.

❖ Giordano Sordoni – Co-Founder and COO, Xos, Inc.

“We are very fortunate to have assembled a world class group of deeply experienced directors for New Xos,” said Dakota Semler, Xos, Inc. Co-Founder and CEO. “The depth and breadth of experience and subject-matter expertise of this group of top-tier business leaders aligns with our future business strategy and will be invaluable as we scale our business in the years to come.”

“We have attracted an exceptional group of directors to join the new board, who share and believe in our mission to decarbonize transportation,” said George Mattson, NextGen Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. “Our new board will bring deep governance, operational, industry and functional skills that will prove invaluable in supporting the leadership team as it transitions into life as a public company.”

Additional information on the additional director nominees can be found below:

Burt Jordan

Former VP, Global Purchasing Operations and Supply Chain Sustainability, Ford Motor Company

Seite 1 von 6
NextGen Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xos and NextGen Announce Director Nominees to the New Xos Board of Directors Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos"), and NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGAC) (“NextGen”), a special purpose acquisition company that recently announced a planned business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Argo Breaks Ground on Highly-Anticipated West Texas Blockchain Infrastructure and Mining Facility
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Xos, Inc. to Attend Expo for FedEx Contractors and to Offer “Ride and Drives” with Xos Vehicles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Xos Shares Replay of ICR De-SPAC Webinar
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Xos to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Xos to Participate in Fireside Chat at FreightWaves Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Xos Analyst Day Webcast Posted to Investor Relations Section of Website
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Xos, Inc. Highlights Development of Electric Fleet with Loomis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21Xos, Inc. Enters into Strategic Agreement with UniFirst
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten