Xos and NextGen Announce Director Nominees to the New Xos Board of Directors

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles ("Xos"), and NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NGAC) (“NextGen”), a special purpose acquisition company that recently announced a planned business combination with Xos, today announced the nominees for the board of directors of the combined company (“New Xos”).

The New Xos board will be convened upon the closing of the business combination transaction, which is subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in August 2021. New Xos will retain the Xos name and trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the new ticker “XOS”.

The New Xos director nominees bring decades of strategic, financial, operational, industry and public company governance leadership.

The director nominees for New Xos are as follows:

❖ Burt Jordan – Former VP, Global Purchasing Operation and Supply Chain Sustainability, Ford Motor Company

❖ S. Sara Mathew – Former Chair and CEO, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation

❖ George Mattson – Co-Founder, NextGen Acquisition Corporation, and former Partner and Co-Head of the Global Industrials Group, Goldman, Sachs & Co.

❖ Ed Rapp – Former Group President for Resource Industries and former CFO, Caterpillar, Inc.

❖ Dakota Semler – Co-Founder and CEO, Xos, Inc.

❖ Giordano Sordoni – Co-Founder and COO, Xos, Inc.

“We are very fortunate to have assembled a world class group of deeply experienced directors for New Xos,” said Dakota Semler, Xos, Inc. Co-Founder and CEO. “The depth and breadth of experience and subject-matter expertise of this group of top-tier business leaders aligns with our future business strategy and will be invaluable as we scale our business in the years to come.”

“We have attracted an exceptional group of directors to join the new board, who share and believe in our mission to decarbonize transportation,” said George Mattson, NextGen Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. “Our new board will bring deep governance, operational, industry and functional skills that will prove invaluable in supporting the leadership team as it transitions into life as a public company.”

Additional information on the additional director nominees can be found below:

Burt Jordan

Former VP, Global Purchasing Operations and Supply Chain Sustainability, Ford Motor Company