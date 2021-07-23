checkAd

BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release) Approved in the US for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in Pediatric Patients Ages 10 Years and Older

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

AstraZeneca’s BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension has been approved in the US for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D); to improve glycemic control in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the first regulatory approval for a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) in this population, supported by the positive results of the BCB114 Phase III trial in youth with T2D between 10 and <18 years of age; which showed on top of standard of care exenatide extended-release significantly improved glycemic control compared to placebo in pediatrics.

This is the first completed trial of a once-weekly GLP-1 RA in a pediatric population with T2D. The approval is an important development in diabetes care for this specific group of patients as the only non-insulin options for adolescents are metformin and liraglutide.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D said: “This decision is an important milestone for the care of this younger patient population by providing a convenient, once-weekly treatment option. The Phase III data that supported this approval demonstrated the safety and tolerability of exenatide extended-release in younger patients was similar to the proven safety profile of this medicine in adults.”

Nearly four decades ago, T2D in children was considered rare, but the global rate has been increasing since the mid-1990s, particularly in the US, as the percentage of children who are overweight or obese has risen.

The International Coordinating Investigator of the trial, William Tamborlane, MD, Department of Pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine, said: “The US FDA approval is an important milestone for the treatment of children with type 2 diabetes. BYDUREON BCise brings an important new therapeutic option to physicians caring for children with this chronic disease that can lead to serious long-term issues if not adequately treated.”

BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release) was first approved in the US in October 2017 as a once-weekly single-dose autoinjector device for adults with T2D whose blood sugar remains uncontrolled on one or more oral medicines in addition to diet and exercise, to improve glycemic control. It was also approved for use in the EU in August 2018.

BCB114 was a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial with a 28-week open-label extension. Pediatric patients aged 10 to 17 years (N=82) with T2D treated with diet and exercise alone or in combination with a stable dose of oral antidiabetic agents and/or insulin were randomized to receive exenatide extended-release 2 mg or placebo. The primary efficacy endpoint of the Phase III trial was change in glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) from baseline to week 24. Results demonstrated that patients administered exenatide extended-release achieved a significantly greater mean change in HbA1c from baseline compared to placebo (-0.25%, n=58, baseline A1C 8.13% vs +0.45%, n=24, baseline A1C 8.28%, respectively; p<0.05).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release) Approved in the US for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in Pediatric Patients Ages 10 Years and Older AstraZeneca’s BYDUREON BCise (exenatide extended-release), once-weekly injectable suspension has been approved in the US for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D); to improve glycemic control in pediatric patients (10 to 17 years) as an adjunct to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Argo Breaks Ground on Highly-Anticipated West Texas Blockchain Infrastructure and Mining Facility
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste