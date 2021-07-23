Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Increases Full Year Guidance

Second quarter GAAP and adjusted revenue increased 22% to $1.59 billion, while organic revenue increased 7%. GAAP and adjusted gross margin were 65.1%, expanding 40 basis points. GAAP diluted earnings per share (“DEPS”) was $2.69, a 29% increase, and adjusted DEPS was $3.76, a 28% increase.

EBITDA increased 26% to $579 million and EBITDA margin expanded 110 basis points to 36.4%. GAAP operating cash flow was $426 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased 30% to $409 million.

“Our businesses delivered excellent results in the second quarter, with 22% revenue growth, 26% EBITDA growth, and continued strong cash conversion,” said Neil Hunn, Roper’s President and CEO. “Organic revenue grew 7% with broad-based contributions from each of our four segments, including strong organic growth across our portfolio of software businesses. Our solid cash flow performance allowed us to reduce debt by approximately $375 million in the second quarter, bringing our total leverage reduction to $1.4 billion since completing our 2020 acquisitions."

"Our outstanding first half performance was driven by accelerating recurring revenue growth, broadly improving end-market conditions, and ongoing benefits from the enhanced quality of our portfolio. Given the positive momentum across our businesses, we are increasing our full year 2021 guidance and expect double-digit organic revenue growth for the second half of the year," concluded Mr. Hunn.

Increasing 2021 Guidance

The Company now expects full year adjusted DEPS of $15.00 - $15.20, compared to previous guidance of $14.75 - $15.00.

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $3.80 - $3.84.

The Company’s guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Table 1: Adjusted Revenue, Gross Profit and EBITDA Reconciliation ($M) Q2 2020 Q2 2021 V % Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation GAAP Revenue $ 1,305 $ 1,588 22 % Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1 — Adjusted Revenue $ 1,306 $ 1,588 22 % Components of Adjusted Revenue Growth Organic 7 % Acquisitions/Divestitures 12 % Foreign Exchange 2 % Rounding 1 % Total Adjusted Revenue Growth 22 % Adjusted Gross Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 844 $ 1,034 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue 1 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 845 $ 1,034 22 % GAAP Gross Margin 64.7 % 65.1 % +40 bps Adjusted Gross Margin 64.7 % 65.1 % +40 bps Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation GAAP Net Earnings $ 219 $ 286 Taxes 65 73 Interest Expense 47 60 Depreciation 12 14 Amortization 101 147 EBITDA $ 445 $ 580 30 % Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue and commission expense 1 (1 ) A Restructuring charge associated with certain Process Technologies businesses 14 — Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 1 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 461 $ 579 26 % % of Adjusted Revenue 35.3 % 36.4 % +110 bps





Table 2: Adjusted DEPS Reconciliation B Q2 2020 Q2 2021 V % GAAP DEPS $ 2.08 $ 2.69 29 % Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue and commission expense 0.01 (0.01 ) A Restructuring charge associated with certain Process Technologies businesses 0.10 — Transaction-related expenses for completed acquisitions 0.01 — Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets C 0.75 1.08 Rounding (0.01 ) — Adjusted DEPS $ 2.94 $ 3.76 28 %





Table 3: Adjusted Cash Flow Reconciliation ($M) Q2 2020 Q2 2021 V % Operating Cash Flow $ 449 $ 426 (5 ) % Deferred tax payments from Q2 to Q3 2020 (124 ) — Adjusted Operating Cash Flow 325 426 31 % Capital Expenditures (8 ) (8 ) Capitalized Software Expenditures (3 ) (8 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 315 $ 409 30 %





Table 4: Forecasted Adjusted DEPS Reconciliation B Q3 2021 FY 2021 Low End High End Low End High End GAAP DEPS $ 2.74 $ 2.78 $ 10.95 $ 11.15 Purchase accounting adjustment to acquired deferred revenue and commission expense A (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets C 1.07 1.07 4.30 4.30 Gain on sale related to minority investment in Sedaru — — (0.21 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted DEPS $ 3.80 $ 3.84 $ 15.00 $ 15.20





A. 2021 actual results and forecast of estimated acquisition-related fair value adjustments to deferred revenue and commission expense related to the acquisition of Vertafore as shown below ($M except per share data).

Q2 2020A Q2 2021A Q3 2021E FY 2021E Pretax $ 1 $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (5 ) After-tax $ 1 $ (1 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) Per Share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) B. All 2020 and 2021 adjustments taxed at 21%. C. Actual results and forecast of estimated amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

as shown below ($M, except per share data). Q2 2020A Q2 2021A Q3 2021E FY 2021E Pretax $ 100 $ 145 $ 145 $ 580 After-tax $ 79 $ 115 $ 114 $ 458 Per share $ 0.75 $ 1.08 $ 1.07 $ 4.30

Note: Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 500, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

The information provided in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding operating results, the success of our internal operating plans, and the prospects for newly acquired businesses to be integrated and contribute to future growth, profit and cash flow expectations. Forward-looking statements may be indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "expects," "projects," "should," "will," "believes," "intends" and similar words and phrases. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include any ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial results and liquidity, which will depend on numerous evolving factors which we cannot accurately predict or assess, including: the duration and scope of the pandemic, new variants of the virus and the distribution and efficacy of vaccines; any negative impact on global and regional markets, economies and economic activity; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic; the effects of the pandemic, including all of the foregoing, on our customers, suppliers, and business partners, and how quickly economies and demand for our products and services recover after the pandemic subsides. Such risks and uncertainties also include our ability to identify and complete acquisitions consistent with our business strategies, integrate acquisitions that have been completed, realize expected benefits and synergies from, and manage other risks associated with, the newly acquired businesses. We also face other general risks, including our ability to realize cost savings from our operating initiatives, general economic conditions and the conditions of the specific markets in which we operate, changes in foreign exchange rates, difficulties associated with exports, risks associated with our international operations, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, including litigation resulting therefrom, risks related to political instability, armed hostilities, incidents of terrorism, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) or natural disasters, increased product liability and insurance costs, increased warranty exposure, future competition, changes in the supply of, or price for, parts and components, environmental compliance costs and liabilities, risks and cost associated with litigation, including asbestos related litigation, potential write-offs of our substantial intangible assets, and risks associated with obtaining governmental approvals and maintaining regulatory compliance for new and existing products. Important risks may be discussed in current and subsequent filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.





Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 337.8 $ 308.3 Accounts receivable, net 804.2 863.0 Inventories, net 212.7 198.4 Income taxes receivable 28.0 21.9 Unbilled receivables 275.3 241.7 Other current assets 138.7 119.0 Total current assets 1,796.7 1,752.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 125.3 140.6 Goodwill 14,430.0 14,395.2 Other intangible assets, net 6,936.8 7,206.9 Deferred taxes 104.3 104.0 Other assets 440.6 425.8 Total assets $ 23,833.7 $ 24,024.8 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 209.6 $ 177.8 Accrued compensation 283.4 286.1 Deferred revenue 1,010.6 994.6 Other accrued liabilities 444.6 457.0 Income taxes payable 52.5 26.9 Current portion of long-term debt, net 502.4 502.0 Total current liabilities 2,503.1 2,444.4 Long-term debt, net of current portion 8,199.5 9,064.5 Deferred taxes 1,550.6 1,562.5 Other liabilities 491.3 473.6 Total liabilities 12,744.5 13,545.0 Common stock 1.1 1.1 Additional paid-in capital 2,217.9 2,097.5 Retained earnings 9,003.1 8,546.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (115.1 ) (147.0 ) Treasury stock (17.8 ) (18.0 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,089.2 10,479.8 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,833.7 $ 24,024.8





Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 1,587.6 $ 1,305.0 $ 3,116.2 $ 2,655.7 Cost of sales 553.5 461.3 1,088.3 955.2 Gross profit 1,034.1 843.7 2,027.9 1,700.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 616.1 510.1 1,209.4 1,017.7 Income from operations 418.0 333.6 818.5 682.8 Interest expense, net 59.5 47.5 120.1 92.9 Other income (expense), net 0.9 (2.0 ) 27.9 (1.2 ) Earnings before income taxes 359.4 284.1 726.3 588.7 Income taxes 73.1 64.9 151.0 129.2 Net earnings $ 286.3 $ 219.2 $ 575.3 $ 459.5 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 2.72 $ 2.10 $ 5.47 $ 4.40 Diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.08 $ 5.42 $ 4.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 105.3 104.5 105.1 104.4 Diluted 106.4 105.5 106.2 105.4





Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Segment Financial Data (unaudited) (Amounts in millions; percentages of net revenues) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Net revenues: Application Software $ 591.6 $ 398.4 $ 1,168.2 $ 803.5 Network Software & Systems 458.7 422.0 898.9 860.2 Measurement & Analytical Solutions 397.0 363.9 778.0 729.1 Process Technologies 140.3 120.7 271.1 262.9 Total $ 1,587.6 $ 1,305.0 $ 3,116.2 $ 2,655.7 Gross profit: Application Software $ 409.3 69.2 % $ 273.8 68.7 % $ 808.0 69.2 % $ 544.2 67.7 % Network Software & Systems 318.8 69.5 % 284.8 67.5 % 618.2 68.8 % 578.0 67.2 % Measurement & Analytical Solutions 230.4 58.0 % 221.5 60.9 % 455.1 58.5 % 436.1 59.8 % Process Technologies 75.6 53.9 % 63.6 52.7 % 146.6 54.1 % 142.2 54.1 % Total $ 1,034.1 65.1 % $ 843.7 64.7 % $ 2,027.9 65.1 % $ 1,700.5 64.0 % Operating profit*: Application Software $ 154.2 26.1 % $ 113.4 28.5 % $ 307.9 26.4 % $ 211.0 26.3 % Network Software & Systems 150.5 32.8 % 130.6 30.9 % 286.0 31.8 % 269.3 31.3 % Measurement & Analytical Solutions 124.0 31.2 % 123.0 33.8 % 248.1 31.9 % 237.0 32.5 % Process Technologies 43.9 31.3 % 16.9 14.0 % 82.2 30.3 % 60.2 22.9 % Total $ 472.6 29.8 % $ 383.9 29.4 % $ 924.2 29.7 % $ 777.5 29.3 % *Segment operating profit is before unallocated corporate general and administrative expenses. These expenses were $54.6 and $50.3 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $105.7 and $94.7 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Roper Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Amounts in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 575.3 $ 459.5 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment 29.2 25.1 Amortization of intangible assets 293.2 203.0 Amortization of deferred financing costs 6.8 4.3 Non-cash stock compensation 69.3 58.2 Gain on sale of assets, net of tax (21.6 ) — Income tax provision, excluding tax associated with gain on sale of assets 145.5 129.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired businesses: Accounts receivable 60.7 49.6 Unbilled receivables (29.4 ) (42.3 ) Inventories (14.7 ) (19.1 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17.5 18.8 Deferred revenue 40.2 (4.3 ) Cash tax paid for gain on disposal of businesses — (10.0 ) Cash income taxes paid (151.3 ) (52.5 ) Other, net (35.6 ) (6.5 ) Cash provided by operating activities 985.1 813.0 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (15.5 ) (153.0 ) Capital expenditures (17.2 ) (15.5 ) Capitalized software expenditures (15.3 ) (5.2 ) Proceeds used in disposal of businesses (0.1 ) (3.8 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 27.1 — Other, net (1.2 ) — Cash used in investing activities (22.2 ) (177.5 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from senior notes — 600.0 Borrowings (payments) under revolving line of credit, net (870.0 ) — Debt issuance costs — (12.0 ) Cash dividends to stockholders (117.8 ) (106.6 ) Proceeds from stock-based compensation, net 45.2 47.7 Treasury stock sales 8.2 4.5 Other (0.2 ) (0.7 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (934.6 ) 532.9 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 1.2 (7.3 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 29.5 1,161.1 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 308.3 709.7 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 337.8 $ 1,870.8