checkAd

Azarga Uranium Included in Index Composition for Global X Uranium ETF

Autor: Accesswire
23.07.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FSE:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to an ordinary rebalance in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FSE:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to an ordinary rebalance in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index (the "Index"), the Company will be included in the Index composition for the Global X Uranium ETF. The ordinary rebalance of the Index will be implemented effective August 2, 2021 and occurs semi-annually.

With net assets of approximately US$640 million, the Global X Uranium ETF is the largest Exchange Traded Fund ("ETF") in the uranium sector and the Index tracks the price movements in shares of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components.

Azarga Uranium is already included in the index composition for the North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and the Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF.

Blake Steele, Azarga Uranium President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to be included in the Index composition for the Global X Uranium ETF. This is an important milestone for the Company and recognizes our continued efforts to build shareholder value. Investor sentiment towards nuclear energy has markedly improved in 2021 and uranium ETFs have experienced significant capital inflows as a result. Our Company is well positioned to benefit from the strengthening uranium market, as we continue to advance our two tier one development stage in-situ recovery uranium projects in the USA, the Dewey Burdock and Gas Hills Projects."

About Azarga Uranium Corp.
Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project"), which is the Company's initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project.

Seite 1 von 3
Azarga Uranium Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Azarga Uranium Included in Index Composition for Global X Uranium ETF VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FSE:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to an ordinary rebalance in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Milestone $2.5 Million Payment to LVH Holdings LLC to Advance Las ...
MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
EV Biologics Signs LOI with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy
Namibia Critical Metals Announces 25 Year Mining Licence Issued for Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Achieve Life Sciences Awarded Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the Evaluation ...
Titel
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Kadmon Announces Pivotal Trial Data Published in the Journal Blood for REZUROCK(TM) (Belumosudil) ...
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Azarga Uranium Reports Robust Maiden PEA Results for Gas Hills ISR Uranium Project
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Accesswire | Analysen