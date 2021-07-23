Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc. ("Matterport") (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, will commence trading today on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "MTTR". To mark its public debut, the company created the world's only digital twin of the Nasdaq Marketsite. For the first time, anyone can go behind-the-scenes in immersive 3D to explore this iconic space, and experience that special moment behind the podium to ring the ceremonial bell.

"What better way to mark the significant milestone of Matterport becoming a public company than to digitize the iconic Nasdaq MarketSite where industry trailblazers like Matterport become public companies," said RJ Pittman, CEO of Matterport. "We've led the digital transformation of the built world for over a decade, so it's only fitting for us to demonstrate the power of our platform by inviting everyone to experience it for themselves through this one-of-a-kind digital twin. We invite the world to celebrate our public debut with Nasdaq as we embark on our journey to help customers transform any physical space into data and manage them from any device, anywhere in the world."

With more than four billion buildings and 20 billion spaces worldwide, the built world is the largest undisrupted market with less than 1% digitized. Worth an estimated $230 trillion, the global real estate market is the world's largest asset class comprising commercial, industrial, and residential properties as well as educational and government buildings. Matterport's market-leading spatial data platform transforms any physical space into a dimensionally-accurate and photorealistic digital twin, providing customers with unparalleled data insights needed to manage spaces more effectively than ever before. Over 330,000 subscribers in more than 150 countries have already captured over five million spaces to better access, manage and understand spaces - from a single property to a global portfolio of buildings.