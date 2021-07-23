checkAd

Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating DecisionDx-SCC Complements Current Risk Assessment Methods in Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced a podium presentation on its DecisionDx-SCC test at the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS) 10th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer, being held July 22-25, 2021.

DecisionDx-SCC is Castle’s prognostic 40-gene expression profile (GEP) test for patients diagnosed with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), designed to use a patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of metastasis for patients with SCC and one or more risk factors.

“Comparison of the 40-Gene Expression Profile Test with Clinicopathologic Risk Factor-Based Assessment to Improve Metastasis Risk Assessment in Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck” will be presented by Jason G. Newman, M.D., University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, on July 23 at 3:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m. Central time.

“Study data demonstrate that DecisionDx-SCC is a valuable complement to traditional and trusted risk assessment systems, including the American Joint Committee on Cancer Eighth Edition (AJCC8) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) tumor (T) classification,” said Newman. “The data further demonstrate that Castle’s DecisionDx-SCC test can provide clinicians with additional information on a patient’s metastatic risk to help them make more informed choices about their treatment and follow-up care.”

Study methods and findings:

  • Archival, primary tumor specimens and associated data from a cohort of 278 patients from 33 different clinical sites were included in the study; the patients had high-risk SCC located on the head or neck, and 54 patients (19.4%) developed regional and/or distant metastasis.
  • All SCC tumor specimens were tested with DecisionDx-SCC and analyzed using Kaplan-Meier for metastasis-free survival (MFS) and Cox regression for risk of regional/distant metastasis.
  • Patients who received a Class 1 (low biological risk), Class 2A (moderate biological risk) or Class 2B (high biological risk) DecisionDx-SCC result had significantly different three-year MFS rates (92.1%, 76.1% or 44.4%, respectively; p<0.0001, log-rank test) compared to the overall cohort MFS rate of 81.3%.
  • Univariate Cox regression analysis demonstrated that the GEP test has significant, independent prognostic value. Multivariate Cox regression analysis demonstrated that the DecisionDx-SCC results compared to AJCC8 T staging was the most significant predictor of outcomes with a Hazard Ratio of 9.07 compared to AJCC8 at 2.88. Similar results were shown when the GEP test was compared with BWH T stages and individual clinicopathologic risk factors, such as tumor diameter, deep invasion, poor differentiation and perineural invasion.
  • The specificity and positive predictive value (PPV) of a high-risk Class 2B DecisionDx-SCC result were improved relative to these metrics for high-stage AJCC8 (T3/T4) and BWH (T2b/T3), while maintaining a similar negative predictive value (NPV).
  • Overall, the study demonstrated that DecisionDx-SCC offers significant, independent prognostic value for determining a patient’s individual risk of SCC metastasis, and that the test could be used to complement AJCC8 and BWH T staging and a patient’s clinicopathologic risk factor-based assessment.

About DecisionDx-SCC

Seite 1 von 3
Castle Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating DecisionDx-SCC Complements Current Risk Assessment Methods in Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced a podium presentation on its DecisionDx-SCC test at the American Head & Neck …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Argo Breaks Ground on Highly-Anticipated West Texas Blockchain Infrastructure and Mining Facility
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Castle Biosciences Presents Data on DecisionDx-Melanoma and DecisionDx-SCC at SDPA Annual Summer Dermatology Conference 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten