Castle Biosciences Presents New Data Demonstrating DecisionDx-SCC Complements Current Risk Assessment Methods in Patients with Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced a podium presentation on its DecisionDx-SCC test at the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS) 10th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer, being held July 22-25, 2021.

DecisionDx-SCC is Castle’s prognostic 40-gene expression profile (GEP) test for patients diagnosed with high-risk cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), designed to use a patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of metastasis for patients with SCC and one or more risk factors.