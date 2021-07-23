The Stephens Group Portfolio Company DISCO Prices its Initial Public Offering

DISCO offers a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company was founded by Kiwi Camara in 2013 and has built a team that is not only strong in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, but also has a deep legal background and understanding of the challenges legal professionals face.

Private investment firm The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”) announced today that its portfolio company DISCO completed its initial public offering. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021 under the symbol “LAW.”

“We congratulate the entire DISCO team on this well-earned milestone,” said Aaron Clark, Managing Director at The Stephens Group. “We first invested in DISCO in 2016 and have enjoyed an amazing partnership. The hard work and talent of the DISCO management team has created a true category leading company with immense potential, which has now been acknowledged by public market investors.”

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC (https://www.stephensgroup.com) is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in 49 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food, technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services.

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO for ediscovery, case management, compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005042/en/