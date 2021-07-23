POSaBIT Appoints Louis Camhi to Board of Directors

POSaBIT is happy to welcome Louis Camhi to its board. Mr. Camhi brings significant experience in capital markets, public companies, payment processing, investment banking and SPACs to the POSaBIT team.

Louis Camhi is an investor in both private and public companies. Previously, he worked as an analyst at Citadel where he managed an equity long short portfolio focused on payments and financial technology companies. Prior to Citadel, Mr. Camhi worked as a senior analyst at Three Corner Global, a fundamental long short equity hedge fund and he began his career as an investment banker in the mergers and acquisitions group at Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:MKTS CS). Mr. Camhi received his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.