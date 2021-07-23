checkAd

Who’s Your Rock? That question catalyzes Prudential Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE: PRU) newest commercial premiering during the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics, and an international campaign that re-establishes the company’s iconic Rock, a symbol of financial strength and resilience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005097/en/

Who’s Your Rock? That question catalyzes Prudential Financial, Inc.’s newest commercial premiering during the NBC broadcast of the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics (Photo: Business Wire)

For the first time in a decade, Prudential is re-emphasizing its famous Rock, introduced in its advertising 125 years ago. The move marks a renewed emphasis on the company’s Rock Solid financial solutions, planning and investments, supporting people to find their “rocks” as the importance of strength and resilience endures—especially as financial security remains an elusive goal for many.

In fact, as the U.S. begins to emerge from the pandemic, more than 2 in 3 Americans (68%) express concern about their financial futures, and 62% are anxious about their current finances, paying off debt (54%), covering everyday expenses (52%) and spending on healthcare (56%), according to a poll commissioned by Prudential.* And 1 in 2 people say it’s more important that the companies and brands they turn to for financial services are trustworthy, responsive, strong, and resilient, compared to one year ago.

“We want to re-establish the significance of the modern Rock and what it stands for in people’s lives,” says Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential’s chief marketing officer. “Ultimately, it signifies finding our sources of strength during these extraordinary times, and that our customers can rely on us.”

Prudential is also sponsoring the USA Climbing team as the sport makes its debut at this year’s games. The partnership spotlights a new generation of inspiring American athletes who represent the future of climbing and embody the company’s shared attributes of strength, performance, and reaching new heights.

“The Rock symbolizes our purpose of making lives better by solving people’s financial challenges. It’s the force that propels us forward to focus on customer needs, and to drive growth for our clients, employees, and investors,” says Andy Sullivan, head of Prudential’s U.S. Businesses.

Starting today, Prudential’s “Who’s Your Rock” commercial airs in major markets across the United States including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, and Hartford, Connecticut. The full campaign, which runs through December, will air on national and local TV, connected TV, social, digital, audio and sponsorships, and extends internationally to Brazil and Mexico.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

*Polls conducted for Prudential by Morning Consult.

1050552-00001-00

