Trevena Announces Two Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Shareholders Vote “For” All Proposals Ahead of Special Meeting of Stockholders

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Glass Lewis and ISS, two independent, leading proxy advisory firms, have both recommended that Trevena shareholders vote “FOR” Proposals 1 & 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2021 in connection with its Special Meeting of Stockholders, which seek to amend Trevena’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to approve a Reverse Stock Split and concurrent Authorized Share Reduction. The Special Meeting will be held on August 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be held virtually at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRVN2021SM .

"We greatly appreciate the third-party, independent recommendations from both Glass Lewis and ISS," said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. "Trevena has had a transformational year and these proposals are key to positioning the company for continued long term growth, as detailed in our Proxy Statement."

Glass Lewis and ISS are widely recognized as two of the leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firms. Their recommendations are relied upon by institutional investment firms, mutual funds, and other fiduciaries globally. Glass Lewis and ISS are independent proxy advisory firms and do not have any business relationship with Trevena. Trevena did not engage or compensate either firm for its analysis or recommendations.

Trevena shareholders are urged to vote as Glass Lewis and ISS recommend by voting “FOR” the two proposals detailed below: