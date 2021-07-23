checkAd

Trevena Announces Two Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Shareholders Vote “For” All Proposals Ahead of Special Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) independently recommend that Trevena shareholders vote “FOR” proposals to approve a Reverse Stock Split and concurrent Authorized Share Reduction

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Glass Lewis and ISS, two independent, leading proxy advisory firms, have both recommended that Trevena shareholders vote “FOR” Proposals 1 & 2 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2021 in connection with its Special Meeting of Stockholders, which seek to amend Trevena’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to approve a Reverse Stock Split and concurrent Authorized Share Reduction. The Special Meeting will be held on August 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be held virtually at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TRVN2021SM.

"We greatly appreciate the third-party, independent recommendations from both Glass Lewis and ISS," said Carrie Bourdow, President and CEO of Trevena. "Trevena has had a transformational year and these proposals are key to positioning the company for continued long term growth, as detailed in our Proxy Statement."

Glass Lewis and ISS are widely recognized as two of the leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firms. Their recommendations are relied upon by institutional investment firms, mutual funds, and other fiduciaries globally. Glass Lewis and ISS are independent proxy advisory firms and do not have any business relationship with Trevena. Trevena did not engage or compensate either firm for its analysis or recommendations.

Trevena shareholders are urged to vote as Glass Lewis and ISS recommend by voting “FOR” the two proposals detailed below:

  • Proposal 1: Approval of a reverse stock split of our issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of one (1) share of common stock for every four (4) shares of common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”), to be effected through an amendment to our amended and restated certificate of incorporation (as amended, the “Restated Certificate”); and
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trevena Announces Two Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Shareholders Vote “For” All Proposals Ahead of Special Meeting of Stockholders Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) independently recommend that Trevena shareholders vote “FOR” proposals to approve a Reverse Stock Split and concurrent Authorized Share ReductionCHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
A.I.S. Resources Continues Fast-tracking of Drilling Program at Toolleen, Yalgogrin and Kingston ...
White Metal Samples 35.2% Cu and 548 g/t Ag in Rock Grab Samples from the Prospective Okangura Area ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board