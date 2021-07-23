checkAd

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX AQSP)’s Lifted Made Subsidiary Launches a Unique Product Called Urb Rocks, Pop Crystals Infused With 15 mg of Hemp-Derived Delta-9-THC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP) today announced that its subsidiary Lifted Made has begun selling a unique product called Urb Rocks, flavored popping crystals infused with 15 mg of hemp-derived delta-9-THC that explode with flavor in a consumer’s mouth. This exciting new addition to Lifted Made’s award-winning flagship brand Urb Finest Flowers is available for sale at www.LiftedMade.com, and through distributors nationwide.

Urb Rocks come in packets containing two formulations: AM Poppin’ for morning consumption that contain 15 mg of delta-9-THC plus caffeine, and PM Poppin’ for evening consumption that contain 15 mg of delta-9-THC plus melatonin, and gaba; both blends also utilize sunflower lecithin for rapid absorption and fast onset. Urb Rocks AM Poppin’ have a strawberry lemonade flavor; the Urb Rocks PM Poppin’ have a Blue Razz flavor. Each packet of Urb Rocks contains less than 0.3% delta-9-THC on a dry weight basis. The MSRP of a box of Urb Rocks containing 30 packets is $180, and can be purchased as a single packet (2 servings) for $6.

Nick Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, and Vice Chairman and COO of Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “We’ve worked diligently over the years to stay innovative and utilize all aspects of the hemp plant. Urb Rocks is a revolutionary method to use cannabinoids sublingually for optimum results for the consumer. We are very confident that this product could have a massive impact on the industry and help continue to push forward the emerging hemp market.”

William C. “Jake” Jacobs, the President and CFO of both Lifted Made and Acquired Sales Corp., stated, “It is difficult to overstate our excitement about the direction of our business, considering Lifted Made’s outstanding 2021 year to date, Lifted Made’s launching of Urb Rocks today, Lifted Made’s previously announced agreement with Nepa Wholesale Inc. (www.1nepa.com) to exclusively distribute Urb Finest Flowers’ new custom disposable devices in Florida which could generate up to $19,656,000 in gross revenue for Lifted Made over the initial three year term of the agreement, and Acquired Sales Corp.’s previously announced signing of a letter of intent (the closing of which is subject to a number of conditions) to acquire Savage Enterprises, maker of the award-winning delta-8-THC and delta-10-THC brand Delta Effex (www.DeltaEffex.com), CBD brand Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), e-liquid brand Vape 100 (www.vape100.co), and premium kratom and kava-based products brand Zen Panda. And in conjunction with Savage Enterprises, we are actively in discussions regarding other potential mergers. Full throttle!”

