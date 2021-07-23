Sigilon Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics platform, today reported results from several ongoing preclinical studies in the rare lysosomal diseases MPS-1, MPS-2, and MPS-6. Three scientific abstracts were selected for presentation—including an oral presentation on MPS-1—during the 16th International Symposium on MPS and Related Diseases (MPS 2021), which is being held virtually from July 23-25.

Company selected for oral presentation on mucopolysaccharidosis-1 (MPS-1), demonstrating potential of SIG-005 to provide sustained production of active human alpha-L-iduronidase in a preclinical model

MPS-1 is a rare genetic disorder resulting from defects in the gene that encodes alpha-L-iduronidase (IDUA), an enzyme that breaks down glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). Eventually the progressive accumulation of GAGs results in multi-organ involvement.

“Despite approved therapies for MPS-1, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and enzyme replacement therapy, patients experience high treatment burden and long-term disease progression,” said Rogerio Vivaldi M.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigilon. “While still early in its development, we are highly encouraged by these results with SIG-005, which demonstrated active IDUA production for up to 6 months in vitro and in vivo, and a dose-response relationship with tissue GAG clearance in the MPS-1H mouse model.”

Sigilon recently filed a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the United Kingdom for SIG-005 in MPS-1 and anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and a CTA in the United States and Brazil, respectively. If approved, Sigilon expects to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SIG-005 in patients with MPS-1 in the second half of 2021.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Oral Presentation



Title: “SIG-005: Novel Encapsulated Non-Viral Cell-Based Therapy for MPS-1”

Date/Time: Friday, July 23rd at 12:25 PM EDT

QA Session: 12:35 PM EDT

E-Poster Presentations



Title: “SIG-018: novel encapsulated non-viral cell-based therapy for MPS-2”

Date: Friday, July 23rd

QA Session: 1:30-2:30 PM EDT

Title: “Development of a novel encapsulated non-viral cell-based therapy for MPS-6”

Date: Friday, July 23rd

QA Session: 1:30-2:30 PM EDT

For more information and to access the presentations and Q&A sessions, please visit the MPS 2021 meeting virtual platform. The presentations will also be made available on the “Presentations” page of the “Science” section of the Sigilon corporate website at www.sigilon.com following the presentations.