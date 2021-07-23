Stabilizing Actions and End of Stabilization Period in connection with the Global Offering

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on July 23, 2021, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering on June 23, 2021. The stabilizing actions undertaken by Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, as the Stabilizing Manager (or any person acting for it) during the stabilization period were:



(1) over-allocations of an aggregate of 15,600,000 Offer Shares in the International Offering, representing approximately 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;



(2) borrowing of an aggregate of 15,600,000 Shares by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (an affiliate of Morgan Stanley Asia Limited) from Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited) pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement dated June 23, 2021, to cover over-allocations in the International Offering; and



(3) the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on July 12, 2021, in respect of an aggregate of 15,600,000 Offer Shares, representing approximately 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price, to facilitate the return to Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited of all the borrowed Shares under the Stock Borrowing Agreement which were used to cover over-allocations in the International Offering.



There has been no purchase or sale of any Shares on the market for the purpose of price stabilization by the Stabilizing Manager during the stabilization period.

For further details of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option, please refer to the HUTCHMED announcement dated July 12, 2021.

About HUTCHMED

