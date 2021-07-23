Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Redemption of 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided notice to the record holders (the “Notice of Redemption”) of the Company’s 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”) of the redemption, subject to completion of the Company’s public underwritten offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series H Offering”), of all 5,000,000 of the issued and outstanding Series C Preferred Shares. The cash redemption amount (the “Redemption Amount”) for each Series C Preferred Share is $25.00, plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date of August 22, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

Subject to completion of the Series H Offering, dividends on the Series C Preferred Shares will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Payment of the Redemption Amount will be made only upon delivery and surrender of the Series C Preferred Shares to Equiniti Trust Company, the Company’s redemption and paying agent, during its normal business hours at the address specified in the Notice of Redemption.