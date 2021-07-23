checkAd

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Redemption of 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided notice to the record holders (the “Notice of Redemption”) of the Company’s 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”) of the redemption, subject to completion of the Company’s public underwritten offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series H Offering”), of all 5,000,000 of the issued and outstanding Series C Preferred Shares. The cash redemption amount (the “Redemption Amount”) for each Series C Preferred Share is $25.00, plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date of August 22, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

Subject to completion of the Series H Offering, dividends on the Series C Preferred Shares will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Payment of the Redemption Amount will be made only upon delivery and surrender of the Series C Preferred Shares to Equiniti Trust Company, the Company’s redemption and paying agent, during its normal business hours at the address specified in the Notice of Redemption.

The Notice of Redemption and related materials will be mailed today to holders of record of the Series C Preferred Shares. Questions relating to the Notice of Redemption and related materials should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company at 651-450-4064.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a leading owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. These forward-looking statements relate to the redemption of the Series C Preferred Shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Redemption of 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided notice to the record holders (the “Notice of Redemption”) of the Company’s 6.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series C Preferred Shares”) of the redemption, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Focus Home Interactive: Revenue of €41.2 Million in Q1 2021/22
Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward ...
Faraday Future Listed on Nasdaq With the Ticker “FFIE” and Announces New Reservation Policy for ...
BALYO Announces Its Revenues for the First Half of 2021 up 11% to €9.6 Million
Xilam Animation Announces Revenues for H1 2021
Illumina is Committed to Bringing Lifesaving GRAIL Test to People Globally as European Review ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Agreement to Commercialize INBRIJA in Spain
Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed ...
NHOA Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions €230 Million New Financial Resources Contemplated
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Redemption of 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Acquires Iconic Jekyll Island Club Resort and Executes Contract to Sell Villa Florence San Francisco on Union Square
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.700% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten