checkAd

Home Bistro Relocates East Coast Operations to State of the Art Culinary Facility in Broward County, FL

Autor: Accesswire
23.07.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, …

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, announced today that it has relocated its east coast operations to a 5,000 square foot state of the art culinary facility in Pembroke Park, FL.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "As a result of our recent transition to fresh meal delivery and ramp up in food production for the recently recruited celebrity chefs, we've relocated our east coast operations to a considerably larger, state of the art commissary capable of producing the highest quality and a much higher volume of meals." He added, "Having a kitchen facility in which the "cold chain" is never broken should also result in our ability to deliver the freshest product possible to our customers' door steps enhancing the Home Bistro experience."

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Daina Falk, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 & Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

Seite 1 von 2
Home Bistro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Home Bistro Relocates East Coast Operations to State of the Art Culinary Facility in Broward County, FL MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Makes Milestone $2.5 Million Payment to LVH Holdings LLC to Advance Las ...
MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
EV Biologics Signs LOI with Lonza Cell & Gene Therapy
Namibia Critical Metals Announces 25 Year Mining Licence Issued for Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth ...
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Achieve Life Sciences Awarded Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the Evaluation ...
Titel
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
Six Advisers With Focus Firms Named to the 2021 List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Kadmon Announces Pivotal Trial Data Published in the Journal Blood for REZUROCK(TM) (Belumosudil) ...
1933 Industries Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders to Delist Convertible ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Home Bistro Signs Licensing Agreement with Ayesha Curry
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Home Bistro Begins Fresh Meal Delivery Utilizing "Vacuum Skin-Packaging" Technology
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Home Bistro, Inc. Acquires Model Meals
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Home Bistro, Inc. Adds Celebrity Chef Claudia Sandoval to its Online Platform
Accesswire | Analysen