Sparta Appoints Mr. Pete Young to its Technical Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
23.07.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Cannabis is a new green revolution that is opening up countless opportunities for product development and investment. It's a world that respected master grower Pete Young knows inside-out, and it happens to align perfectly with Sparta's research focused on the benefits of various oxidizing agents, including hypochlorous acid ("HOCI"). As a result, Sparta Group (TSX.V: SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has appointed Mr. Pete Young, the co-founder and former master grower for Indiva Limited ("NDVA" or "Indiva") to its Technical Advisory Board as the Company expands its research into the many potential benefits oxidizing agents like properly formulated HOCl can provide. In addition to hypochlorous acid being naturally produced by our white blood cells and thus an important part of the human immune system, preliminary studies are demonstrating how it may be effective in the cultivation of cannabis.

With over 30 years of experience growing, as well as advocating for cannabis use in Canada, Pete is considered a valuable asset in today's legal marijuana industry. Until recently, he was the master grower for TSX.V listed Indiva Limited, the London Ontario based company focused on premium cannabis and cannabis products. He was a key advisor and visionary of Indiva's sophisticated facility including its environmentally friendly production spaces. While Mr. Young was instrumental in helping Indiva get established in London, he is now engaged in a number of medical cannabis projects through his Deep Roots Consulting firm. He is also the Founding Director and Head Garden Consultant of the London Compassion Society for medical consumers, which he established back in the mid 90's.

While the world's focus has recently been on the destruction of viruses, concerns about the effects of other harmful pathogens, such as bacteria, fungi and mold cannot be ignored. HOCI destroys viruses by forming chloramines and nitrogen-centered radicals, thus leading to single and double-stranded DNA breaks, which render the virus harmless. But HOCI is also used extensively around the globe for wound care and various forms of food processing that are affected by these other pathogens; a concern shared by the cannabis industry.

