checkAd

Abeona Therapeutics Activates Second Clinical Trial Site in EB-101 Pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL Study for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the activation of a second clinical trial site in its pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study of its investigational EB-101 treatment for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA.

The EB-101 pivotal VIITAL study is currently ongoing at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA. Target enrollment is 10 to 15 RDEB patients with approximately 35 large, chronic wound sites to be treated in total. Treatment with EB-101 uses gene transfer to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene into a patient’s own skin cells (keratinocytes and its progenitors) and transplanting those cells back to the patient. EB-101 is believed to facilitate wound healing by supplementing Type VII collagen expression in RDEB patients who lack a fully functional COL7A1 gene. The co-primary endpoints of the study are: 1) the proportion of RDEB wound sites with greater than or equal to 50% healing from baseline, comparing treated with untreated wound sites at Week 24 (Month 6), as determined by direct investigator assessment; and 2) pain reduction associated with wound dressing change assessed by the mean differences in scores of the Wong-Baker FACES scale between treated and untreated wounds at Week 24 (Month 6).

“We are very pleased to have UMass Memorial Medical Center as one of our VIITAL study sites and look forward to collaborating with Dr. Karen Wiss, Director of Pediatric Dermatology at UMass Memorial to screen and enroll subjects as soon as possible," said Vishwas Seshadri, Ph.D., M.B.A., Head of Research & Clinical Development of Abeona. “With UMass and Stanford, we are able to provide convenient treatment locations on the East Coast and West Coast to make travel and logistics easier for patients and families, while also expanding physician experience with EB-101 as we plan for potential commercial launch.”

“We are excited to participate in the EB-101 VIITAL study and to offer this potentially promising investigational therapy to RDEB patients who currently have no adequate treatment options. We look forward to participating in the Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this investigational treatment,” said Karen Wiss, M.D., FAAD, Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at UMass Medical School and Principal Investigator of the study at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abeona Therapeutics Activates Second Clinical Trial Site in EB-101 Pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL Study for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the activation of a second clinical trial site in its pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board