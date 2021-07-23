Abeona Therapeutics Activates Second Clinical Trial Site in EB-101 Pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL Study for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the activation of a second clinical trial site in its pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study of its investigational EB-101 treatment for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA.



The EB-101 pivotal VIITAL study is currently ongoing at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, CA. Target enrollment is 10 to 15 RDEB patients with approximately 35 large, chronic wound sites to be treated in total. Treatment with EB-101 uses gene transfer to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene into a patient’s own skin cells (keratinocytes and its progenitors) and transplanting those cells back to the patient. EB-101 is believed to facilitate wound healing by supplementing Type VII collagen expression in RDEB patients who lack a fully functional COL7A1 gene. The co-primary endpoints of the study are: 1) the proportion of RDEB wound sites with greater than or equal to 50% healing from baseline, comparing treated with untreated wound sites at Week 24 (Month 6), as determined by direct investigator assessment; and 2) pain reduction associated with wound dressing change assessed by the mean differences in scores of the Wong-Baker FACES scale between treated and untreated wounds at Week 24 (Month 6).

“We are very pleased to have UMass Memorial Medical Center as one of our VIITAL study sites and look forward to collaborating with Dr. Karen Wiss, Director of Pediatric Dermatology at UMass Memorial to screen and enroll subjects as soon as possible," said Vishwas Seshadri, Ph.D., M.B.A., Head of Research & Clinical Development of Abeona. “With UMass and Stanford, we are able to provide convenient treatment locations on the East Coast and West Coast to make travel and logistics easier for patients and families, while also expanding physician experience with EB-101 as we plan for potential commercial launch.”

“We are excited to participate in the EB-101 VIITAL study and to offer this potentially promising investigational therapy to RDEB patients who currently have no adequate treatment options. We look forward to participating in the Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of this investigational treatment,” said Karen Wiss, M.D., FAAD, Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at UMass Medical School and Principal Investigator of the study at UMass Memorial Medical Center.