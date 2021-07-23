BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire FounderShield LLC

- Significantly Enhances BRP Group’s Capabilities for Rapidly Scaling Companies in High-Growth Industry Verticals and Emerging Areas of Risk -

- Brings BRP Group’s Total Revenue from 2021 Announced Partnerships to $57 Million3-

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that Millennial Specialty Insurance, LLC (“MSI,” also known as BRP Group’s “MGA of the Future”), an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, “Founder Shield”), a New York-based, tech-enabled insurance distribution platform with a specialized focus on providing commercial insurance services for clients in various high growth industries. With annual revenue of approximately $9.8 million1, Founder Shield represents BRP Group’s seventh announced Partnership in 2021.

The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around August 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

Over its history, Founder Shield has delivered an impressive track record of profitable growth by offering a seamless, intuitive and responsive digital experience for purchasing and administering insurance for high-growth companies. This Partnership, which brings with it approximately 50 colleagues, brings to BRP Group unique expertise for rapidly-scaling companies in numerous high-growth industry verticals across the Technology & Fintech, Life Sciences and Emerging Markets sectors. Founder Shield’s technology platform significantly enhances BRP Group’s small commercial capabilities and provides operational efficiency and superior customer experience to the broader BRP organization.