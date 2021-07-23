checkAd

AnPac Bio Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

Independent Director has Strong Track Record at US Fortune 500 Companies

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announced that Mr. Chao Feng, who previously worked for two US Fortune 500 Companies in China, has been appointed as an independent director effective July 19, 2021. Mr. Chao Feng will succeed to Ms. Lin Yu, who resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective on July 19, 2021.

Mr. Chao Feng has served as the general manager of Shanghai Zhiruihaochen Information Technology Co., Ltd since 2019, the chairman of the strategy committee of Guangzhou Chengding Robots Co., Ltd since 2016 and the chairman of the strategy committee of Shanghai Leiyi Internet Technology Co., Ltd since 2018. Mr. Feng also served as key account project director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (“HP”) China from 2010 to 2012 and data discovery sales manager at Oracle China from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Feng received his bachelor’s degree from Xidian University’s School of Computer Science and Technology, and his MBA degree from East China University of Science and Technology in 2016.  

“I welcome Mr. Chao Feng in joining our board of directors. His strong academic background and business management experience, particularly in strategic planning, capital market transactions and sales, will benefit our Company in our pursuit of long-term growth,” said Dr. Chris Yu, the CEO and Chairman of the board of directors for AnPac Bio. “Also, on behalf of our management team and board of directors, I would like to thank Ms. Lin Yu for her contributions to the Company.”

“AnPac Bio has been recognized in the field of early cancer screening and detection, and I'm excited to be a part of the team. I look forward to contributing to AnPac Bio's future success as a member of its Board and helping the Company in its further development,” said Mr. Chao Feng, the new independent director of AnPac Bio.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AnPac Bio Announces Appointment of New Independent Director Independent Director has Strong Track Record at US Fortune 500 CompaniesPHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Radius Health Announces Plans for Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Pivotal Study
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board