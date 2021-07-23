AnPac Bio Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

Mr. Chao Feng has served as the general manager of Shanghai Zhiruihaochen Information Technology Co., Ltd since 2019, the chairman of the strategy committee of Guangzhou Chengding Robots Co., Ltd since 2016 and the chairman of the strategy committee of Shanghai Leiyi Internet Technology Co., Ltd since 2018. Mr. Feng also served as key account project director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (“HP”) China from 2010 to 2012 and data discovery sales manager at Oracle China from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Feng received his bachelor’s degree from Xidian University’s School of Computer Science and Technology, and his MBA degree from East China University of Science and Technology in 2016.

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announced that Mr. Chao Feng, who previously worked for two US Fortune 500 Companies in China, has been appointed as an independent director effective July 19, 2021. Mr. Chao Feng will succeed to Ms. Lin Yu, who resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective on July 19, 2021.

“I welcome Mr. Chao Feng in joining our board of directors. His strong academic background and business management experience, particularly in strategic planning, capital market transactions and sales, will benefit our Company in our pursuit of long-term growth,” said Dr. Chris Yu, the CEO and Chairman of the board of directors for AnPac Bio. “Also, on behalf of our management team and board of directors, I would like to thank Ms. Lin Yu for her contributions to the Company.”

“AnPac Bio has been recognized in the field of early cancer screening and detection, and I'm excited to be a part of the team. I look forward to contributing to AnPac Bio's future success as a member of its Board and helping the Company in its further development,” said Mr. Chao Feng, the new independent director of AnPac Bio.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.