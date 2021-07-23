NextEra Adjusted Net Misses Estimates; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – NextEra Q2 net income USD 256 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.13 vs. estimate USD 0.69Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,395 million vs. estimate USD 1,416 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.7Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the …

(PLX AI) – NextEra Q2 net income USD 256 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.13 vs. estimate USD 0.69Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,395 million vs. estimate USD 1,416 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.7Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the … (PLX AI) – NextEra Q2 net income USD 256 million.

Q2 EPS USD 0.13 vs. estimate USD 0.69

Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,395 million vs. estimate USD 1,416 million

Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.71 vs. estimate USD 0.7

Adjusted earnings for these periods exclude the effects of non-qualifying hedges; NextEra Energy Partners, LP net investment gains; gain on disposal of a business; differential membership interestsrelated; and change in unrealized gains and losses on equity securities held in NextEra Energy Resources' nuclear decommissioning funds and other than temporary impairments (OTTI)

NextEra Energy's long-term financial expectations remain unchanged

For 2021, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.54

For 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8% off the expected 2021 adjusted earnings per share

For 2022 and 2023, this translates to an expected adjusted earnings per share range of $2.55 to $2.75 and $2.77 to $2.97



NextEra Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



