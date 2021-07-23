OMER, Israel, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company (which Medigus owns 33.24% of its share capital) engaged in developing highly differentiated biological gels for the purpose of protecting patients against biological threats and external pathogens, reported pre-clinical data from its previously announced pre-clinical study showing that its proprietary technology has the potential to reduce the risk of an infection with Human coronavirus and may also prevent COVID-19. Polyrizon develops an innovative technology, designed to safely prevent allergens and virus intrusion through the upper airways and eye cavities. Polyrizon’s technology is comprised of a bio-gel that is applied topically, and can be formulated both for wet and dry administration.

Polyrizon’s cell-culture study was conducted in Israel and lasted one month. The trial tested a number of different formulations of its highly differentiae biological gel comparing to controlled groups for protection against coronavirus, and screening several new formulations designed to prevent coronavirus from effecting epithelial cells.

Data from Polyrizon’s cell-culture study confirms that its innovative product works in a dose-dependent manner to effectively reduce the infection of cells from the human coronavirus 229E, a species of coronavirus which infects humans and associated with a range of respiratory symptoms, ranging from the common cold to high-morbidity outcomes such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Polyrizon tested a few prototypes of its lead platform against Covid-19 viruses. In these studies, the products demonstrated high efficacy over the controlled groups by preventing coronavirus from effecting epithelial host cells and by inhibiting cells' death. In addition, the product shows a very good safety profile in a cell toxicity studies, together with broad spectrum activity against different viruses and other biological threats.

These pre-clinical data highlight the effect that Polyrizon’s product can provide against SARS-CoV-2 and a variety of different respiratory viruses such as cold and flu.

Polyrizon is planning clinical trials for its products subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. The first efficacy results are currently expected within the next 12 months.