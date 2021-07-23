checkAd

Savaria Declares Monthly Dividend

LAVAL, Québec, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, declared today a dividend of four cents ($0.04) per common share, in accordance with its monthly dividend policy, payable on August 12, 2021, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on July 30, 2021. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,300 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Europe and China.

For further information:  
Marcel Bourassa
President and Chief Executive Officer
1.800.661.5112
mbourassa@savaria.com 		Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
800.661.5112
sreitknecht@savaria.com
 www.savaria.com
