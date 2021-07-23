checkAd

Field Trip Health Ltd. Obtains Conditional Approval to List on Nasdaq Under the Symbol "FTRP"

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSX: FTRP; FTRP.WT; OTCQX: FTRPF) ("Field Trip" or the “Company”), a global leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, announced today that it has received conditional approval from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) to list its issued and outstanding common shares on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling any remaining conditions as required by NASDAQ. The Company expects to satisfy all of the requirements and will issue a statement once a trading date has been confirmed by NASDAQ. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Exchange under its current symbol FTRP; and until the NASDAQ listing, in the U.S. on the OTCQX under its current symbol, FTRPF. Concurrent with the listing of Field Trip’s common shares on NASDAQ, they will cease to be quoted on the OTCQX.

“The anticipated listing of our stock on the Nasdaq is a key milestone in our evolution as a publicly-traded company,” said Joseph del Moral, Field Trip’s CEO. “We believe this anticipated listing will improve liquidity by enabling more investors to participate in our growth, and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. This is a critical time for us to increase our visibility in the marketplace, as we continue our work building a world-class and disruptive company at the forefront of the psychedelics industry.”

Mujeeb Jafferi, Field Trip’s COO added, “Psychedelics are experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime renaissance, as evidenced by the increasing support the industry is garnering from scientists, regulators and investors alike. We are proud to have established a leadership position in the industry at this exciting time and remain laser-focused on our drug development program advancing work on FT-104, our next generation psychedelic molecule, and the continued rollout of our Field Trip Health clinics business, which is bringing much-needed psychedelic therapies to those in need.”

The Company's listing on NASDAQ remains subject to satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including, but not limited to, the declaration of effectiveness of the Company's Form 40-F Registration Statement registering the Common Shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company has already completed the process to ensure its Shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

