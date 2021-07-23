Paysafe to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on August 16, 2021

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE:PSFE) (PSFE.WS), a leading specialized payments platform, will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16, 2021, prior to market open.

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. The webcast, along with supplemental information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.