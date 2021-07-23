checkAd

Intersect ENT to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 6

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Company expects to issue the release at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call via the Internet, go to the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.intersectENT.com. To access the live conference call via phone, dial 844-850-0548 and ask to join the Intersect ENT call. International callers may access the live call by dialing 412-317-5205. Participants may expedite telephone access by pre-registering for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158354/eabd2ef260.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed one to two hours after the call at www.intersectENT.com or via phone at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The reference number to enter the replay of the call is 10158354. The dial-in replay will be available for a week after the call, and via the Internet for approximately one month.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a global ear, nose and throat medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care. In October 2020, Intersect ENT acquired Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a global leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions with an expansive portfolio of ENT product offerings, including the VenSure sinus dilation balloon, which is FDA-approved in the US that complement the Company’s PROPEL and SINUVA sinus implants and extend its geographic reach.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL, and SINUVA are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc. VenSure has pending trademark applications.

22.07.21Intersect ENT Announces Preliminary Revenue for Second Quarter of 2021 and Closing of $60 Million Term Loan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten