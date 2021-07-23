checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Marshall Estates, Its Latest New-home Community in Fowler, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Marshall Estates, a community of single-story homes located in desirable Fowler, California. Marshall Estates is situated on East Adams Avenue just off Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and the area’s employment centers. The new community is close to schools and family friendly activities, including several parks, Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Forestiere Underground Gardens. Marshall Estates is also just a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Marshall Estates, its latest new-home community in Fowler, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new single-story homes at Marshall Estates showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large, pool-sized backyards. The floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,300 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Marshall Estates is situated in an ideal location convenient to Highway 99, providing for easy commutes to Fresno and the area’s employment centers. The new community is also close to schools and only a short drive to family friendly outdoor recreation, including three national parks and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Chris Apostolopoulos, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s South Bay and South Valley divisions. “As with other KB Home communities, Marshall Estates provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Marshall Estates sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $400,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built nearly 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America, and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

