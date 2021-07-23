Cortexyme Announces Lead 3CLpro Inhibitor for the Treatment of Coronavirus Infection

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the selection of a lead 3CLpro inhibitor (COR803) for treatment of coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.

“There continues to be a large unmet need for coronavirus treatment. The target of COR803 is highly conserved across variants and among coronaviruses in general, therefore it is expected to address both current and future coronavirus strains, including the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “We have selected COR803 based on compelling data to support its development as a potential therapy that could be prescribed at the first sign of infection or after known exposures without requiring patients to be hospitalized, as well as for those in critical care. The novel characteristics of COR803 reflect the breadth and capabilities of our proprietary research and development as Cortexyme continues to apply our innovative science to areas of high clinical need.”