Ocular Therapeutix To Present Clinical Data at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held July 23-27, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV.

“At ASCRS, we will be presenting data on multiple programs we are advancing in the clinic as well as DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use which is commercially available to treat post-operative ocular inflammation and pain and ReSure Sealant, an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery,” commented Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “The data being presented continue to support the use of DEXTENZA to treat post-operative ocular inflammation and pain and the ability to research the use of our proprietary hydrogel technology to potentially meet the unmet needs in the ophthalmic space, specifically in glaucoma, dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. As we continue to advance and expand our pipeline, we are pleased with the results we are seeing in both the clinic and surgical settings and continue to evaluate the potential ways to best expand our versatile pipeline.”