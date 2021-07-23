The New Home Company Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) (“NWHM” or “the Company”) and funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries “Apollo”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Apollo Funds have agreed to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share. The transaction values NWHM at an enterprise value of approximately $338 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the NWHM Board of Directors, the Apollo Funds will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of NWHM for $9.00 per share in cash. The purchase price represents an 85% premium to the closing stock price on July 22, 2021 of $4.86 per share and a 51% premium to the 90-day volume-weighted average price. The holders of approximately 30% of NWHM’s shares of common stock have agreed to tender their shares to the Apollo Funds pursuant to the tender offer in accordance with the terms of a support agreement.