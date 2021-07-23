checkAd

The New Home Company Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management

The New Home Company (NYSE: NWHM) (“NWHM” or “the Company”) and funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries “Apollo”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the Apollo Funds have agreed to acquire the Company in an all-cash transaction for $9.00 per share. The transaction values NWHM at an enterprise value of approximately $338 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the NWHM Board of Directors, the Apollo Funds will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of NWHM for $9.00 per share in cash. The purchase price represents an 85% premium to the closing stock price on July 22, 2021 of $4.86 per share and a 51% premium to the 90-day volume-weighted average price. The holders of approximately 30% of NWHM’s shares of common stock have agreed to tender their shares to the Apollo Funds pursuant to the tender offer in accordance with the terms of a support agreement.

Founded in 2009, the New Home Company is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction, and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in key markets across California, Arizona and Colorado. The Company’s range of product offerings from entry level up through luxury homes and communities have generated significant organic growth. As homebuilders continue to consolidate amid favorable supply and demand dynamics in the U.S. housing market, this transaction is designed to give the Company greater operational and financial flexibility to scale its platform while maximizing value for shareholders.

“Over the last several years, we have transformed the company into a growing and diversified builder with operations in three states,” said H. Lawrence Webb, Executive Chairman of The New Home Company Board of Directors. “We have strengthened our balance sheet, streamlined our cost structure and repositioned our product offerings to cater to a deeper pool of buyers. Apollo’s ability to provide flexible capital and deep knowledge of the homebuilding industry will help us to accelerate the growth of our business. Following a thorough review of the opportunities available to the Company, The New Home Company Board of Directors unanimously determined that entering into this agreement is the best path forward to maximize value for shareholders.”

