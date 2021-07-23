DZS Debuts Latest Innovations including Cloud Analytics Demo and XCelerate by DZS 10 Gig Combo Access Solutions at Fiber Connect 2021

DZS Cloud Service Management Intelligence demonstration combines advanced connected premises and network operations analytics supported by an open, cloud native architecture

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced plans to demonstrate its latest innovations at Fiber Connect 2021 Conference & Exhibition, taking place July 25-28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitors to DZS booth #215 will be able to see and interact with DZS hardware and software solutions from across the company’s technology pillars – Orchestration and Analytics, Mobile Transport, Broadband Connectivity, and Edge Access. Highlights include live demonstrations of DZS Cloud Service Management Intelligence, a first glimpse of the company’s big data analytics system with a cloud native architecture that monitors and provides advanced quality-of-service and issue resolution insights into the connected home correlated with access and aggregation networks. A full array of the recently announced DZS XCelerate line of 10 gig-class fiber access cards and systems will also be on display. The DZS Velocity, DZS Chronos, DZS Helix, and DZS Cloud solutions portfolios continue to expand, and the company is proud to be able share its innovations on the Fiber Connect 2021 Expo show floor.

In addition to the live product displays and demonstrations taking place at the DZS booth, Eric Wulfsberg, Senior Director, Product Line Management, Edge Access at DZS, will be presenting in person on Sunday July 25 at 3 pm at the Broadband Forum BASe Future of Fiber Technologies Workshop. As a Silver Sponsor of Fiber Connect 2021, DZS CMO Geoff Burke will be the featured speaker on Monday July 26 at 5:30 pm in the Expo Theater for a 20-minute presentation entitled “XCelerating into the Future with DZS”.

“Fiber Connect is a leading optical fiber business and technology event in the Americas that strategically convenes North American service providers, fiber overbuilders and WISPs to develop the communications industry of tomorrow,” said Andrew Bender, CTO of DZS. “We believe next generation broadband connectivity, mobile and edge transport, and software defined solutions and services are top-of-mind among the Fiber Connect audience; this aligns perfectly with where we as DZS have been focusing our innovation and development energy on a go-forward basis. Since Fiber Connect 2021 marks one of the first U.S. national shows in the communications industry to be back in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world, we are looking forward to meeting with and demonstrating our latest innovations for our customers, prospective customers and ecosystem partners in-person in Nashville.”