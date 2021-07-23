checkAd

UNITY Biotechnology to Host Investor Call with Retinal Expert Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., to Discuss Recent Positive Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of UBX1325 in Patients with Advanced Vascular Eye Disease

UNITY management team and Dr. Bhisitkul to discuss initial safety and efficacy data supporting improvements in vision and structure seen in patients treated with a single dose of UBX1325

UNITY to host conference call on July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host a webcast for investors and analysts on July 27, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss clinical data from the Phase 1 study in diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients treated with a single injection of UBX1325.

At this webcast, Robert Bhisitkul, M.D., Ph.D., professor of ophthalmology and director of the Retina Fellowship at University of California, San Francisco, and members of UNITY senior management will present on recent safety and initial efficacy signals from UBX1325, including rapid improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield thickness (CST), and sub- and intra-retinal fluid (SRF, IRF) – all key clinical measures of disease progression, observed in a majority of trial subjects.

“As we announced on July 6, UBX1325 had a favorable safety and tolerability profile and we saw improvements in vision and retinal structure in patients treated with UBX1325 in our Phase 1 study,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “We look forward to having Dr. Bhisitkul share his insights and observations following the review of patient data and images. We are excited to continue exploring this novel senolytic mechanism in DME and wet AMD patients as a potential disease-modifying alternative and complement to anti-VEGF treatments.”

Based on previous data announced, UNITY is currently enrolling additional patients with advanced wet AMD in the Phase 1 study to gather additional data to support a potential Phase 2a study in wet AMD. A parallel Phase 2a study in DME is currently enrolling, with information about that trial available here.

Conference Call Information
UNITY will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the UBX1325 clinical data. The live webcast can be accessed in the “Investors and Media” section of our website, www.unitybiotechnology.com, under “Events & Presentations” or by clicking here. You may also listen to the call by dialing (877) 235-8637 within the U.S. or (704) 815-6400 outside the U.S. and providing conference ID 7296381. A replay will be available two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the “Investors & Media” section of our website, under “Events and Presentations.”

