Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Aino Anna Liisa Hurme
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20210723101124_5
Transaction date:
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.01 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 35.008 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 35.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 5,700 Unit price: 35.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 12,700 Volume weighted average price: 35.17543 EUR
Orion Corporation
Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
