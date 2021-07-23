Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qurate Retail, Inc.’s (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday, August 6th at 8:30 a.m. (E.D.T.). Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 1289616, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.