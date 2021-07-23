Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of 2021 on Friday, August 6th at 11:15 a.m. (E.D.T.). Before the open of market trading that day, Liberty Broadband will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://ir.libertybroadband.com/press-releases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. The press release and conference call may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 3865735, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.