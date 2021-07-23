checkAd

Janus Henderson Investors Announces Changes to ETF Line-Up

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) today announced plans to close and liquidate The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ: OLD) as a result of a standard review of the firm’s exchange-traded product line-up.

Ticker

ETF Name

Inception Date

OLD

The Long-Term Care ETF

6/8/16

Subject to applicable law, the Fund will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on October 11, 2021. Trading in the Fund will be halted before the market opens on October 12, 2021. Proceeds from the liquidation are currently planned to be distributed on or about October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2021.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

As of March 31, 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$405 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. Janus Henderson Group plc.

