ECMOHO Increases Live Broadcasting Efforts via Douyin to Achieve Continuous Marketing Success

SHANGHAI, China, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it will increase live broadcasting efforts on Douyin in 2021 in order to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes. With a focus on promoting individual interests, Douyin has been one of the most prominent e-commerce companies this year and ECMOHO will increase marketing efforts via the social media platform.



This year, ECMOHO fully participated in Douyin’s 618 (June 18th) “Good Products Festival” event, where it promoted many categories that became popular. With 10 years of intensive cultivation of health knowledge, ECMOHO has built its own core team that continues to produce high-quality health information to meet the evolving needs of Chinese consumers as they become more health-aware after the pandemic and seek deeper health-related knowledge. In the meantime, through collaboration with Douyin’s top 10 celebrities and top 1000 talents, ECMOHO is benefiting from their strong fan base for disseminating health information and science, helping domestic and foreign health brands gain more recognition among young consumer groups, and continuously improving its user conversion rate.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “ECMOHO not only has a professional and mature core team focused on the live broadcasting of health-related information and products, but also has a complete supply chain that encompasses health products, maternal and infant nutrition, health care equipment, and many other health-related categories, that together meets the higher health consumption needs and demands of Chinese consumers. ECMOHO also makes it convenient with a one-click function for consumers to place orders and share the Company’s high-quality health products with family and friends.”

Mr. Li Xin, CFO of ECMOHO, added: “Given ECMOHO’s strong in-house online operations and content production capabilities, coupled with Douyin’s traffic generation abilities, more interactive platform, and real-time broadcasting functions, ECMOHO is able to attract more consumers to the “recommendation-based personalized shopping experience.” Through utilization of social media like Douyin, ECMOHO can introduce consumers to its products and services in a more interactive and engaging way that helps lower consumers’ decision threshold, thereby establishing a private domain traffic pool.”