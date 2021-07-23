checkAd

ECMOHO Increases Live Broadcasting Efforts via Douyin to Achieve Continuous Marketing Success

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 14:28  |  29   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it will increase live broadcasting efforts on Douyin in 2021 in order to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes. With a focus on promoting individual interests, Douyin has been one of the most prominent e-commerce companies this year and ECMOHO will increase marketing efforts via the social media platform.

This year, ECMOHO fully participated in Douyin’s 618 (June 18th)  “Good Products Festival” event, where it promoted many categories that became popular. With 10 years of intensive cultivation of health knowledge, ECMOHO has built its own core team that continues to produce high-quality health information to meet the evolving needs of Chinese consumers as they become more health-aware after the pandemic and seek deeper health-related knowledge. In the meantime, through collaboration with Douyin’s top 10 celebrities and top 1000 talents, ECMOHO is benefiting from their strong fan base for disseminating health information and science, helping domestic and foreign health brands gain more recognition among young consumer groups, and continuously improving its user conversion rate.

Ms. Zoe Wang, Chairman and CEO of ECMOHO, commented: “ECMOHO not only has a professional and mature core team focused on the live broadcasting of health-related information and products, but also has a complete supply chain that encompasses health products, maternal and infant nutrition, health care equipment, and many other health-related categories, that together meets the higher health consumption needs and demands of Chinese consumers. ECMOHO also makes it convenient with a one-click function for consumers to place orders and share the Company’s high-quality health products with family and friends.”

Mr. Li Xin, CFO of ECMOHO, added: “Given ECMOHO’s strong in-house online operations and content production capabilities, coupled with Douyin’s traffic generation abilities, more interactive platform, and real-time broadcasting functions, ECMOHO is able to attract more consumers to the “recommendation-based personalized shopping experience.” Through utilization of social media like Douyin, ECMOHO can introduce consumers to its products and services in a more interactive and engaging way that helps lower consumers’ decision threshold, thereby establishing a private domain traffic pool.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECMOHO Increases Live Broadcasting Efforts via Douyin to Achieve Continuous Marketing Success SHANGHAI, China, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced today that it will increase live …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
Sight Sciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and ...
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer
CurrencyWorks Prepares New NFT Releases for Motoclub
Tyson Foods Joins McDonald’s in Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Valor Announces Airborne Survey Highlights Targets at Hook Lake ...
Chembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million HIV Test Purchase Order Supported by The Global Fund
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board