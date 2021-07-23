17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Responds to Media Reports

checkAd

BEIJING, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, today noted that certain English and Chinese language media outlets reported that the PRC regulators are considering a new set of regulations concerning after-school tutoring service related to school subjects taught in China’s compulsory education system. The regulations have not been published, and the Company has not received official notification of the regulations. It is the Company's policy not to comment on market speculations.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents, covering over 70,000 K-12 schools in 2020.

Leveraging the Company’s in-school leadership, 17EdTech offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. Powered by its integrated model and technology, 17EdTech’s online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring courses stand out in terms of its unique approach to personalization, realized through a data-driven understanding of individual students’ in-school performance, as well as district-level localized insights.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 17EdTech’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. 17EdTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: 17EdTech’s growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to continue to attract and retain users, convert non-paying users into paying users and increase the spending of paying users, the trends in, size of, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to China’s online education market; its expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; its expectations regarding its relationships with business partners; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in 17EdTech’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 17EdTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.
Mr. Raymond Huang
E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com

Christensen
In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-138-0111-0739
E-mail: Eyuan@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com





