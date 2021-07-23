checkAd

Expedia Group to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its second quarter 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s corporate website at http://ir.expediagroup.com. The earnings release will post after market close and the webcast will begin at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group is the world's travel platform, and our mission is to power global travel for everyone, everywhere. We believe travel is a force for good. Travel is an essential human experience that strengthens connections, broadens horizons and bridges divides. We leverage our platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Our family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions, Vrbo, Egencia, trivago, HomeAway, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif, ebookers, CheapTickets, Expedia Group Media Solutions, CarRentals.com, Expedia Cruises, Traveldoo and VacationRentals.com.

