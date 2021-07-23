The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens STK Bellevue Fourth New STK Steakhouse 2021 Opening
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of the Bellevue Collection shopping center, known for its high-end retail shops and fine-dining establishments. Located at 610 Bellevue Way NE #110, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. STK Bellevue, a company-owned location, is the brand’s first restaurant in Washington state and fourth opening of 2021.
“As the retail center of Seattle’s Eastside, with a vibrant economy and skyline of gleaming high-rises, we could not be more excited to bring our trademark Vibe Dining to the Bellevue community,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “We offer an unmatched dining and social experience for our guests with a special focus on the best music, live DJs, happy hour, an elevated menu and topnotch service. We are thrilled to be finally opening our doors and welcoming new guests to this exquisitely-designed restaurant.”
STK Bellevue features the brand’s signature Vibe Dining that allows guests to enjoy a unique atmosphere unlike any other. Set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK’s craveable menu for bunch, lunch or dinner, or enjoy a three-course, 45-minute weekday Power Lunch, perfect for the high-tech, economic hub that is Bellevue. Cocktail selections include the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and STK Mule, along with an award-winning wine list.
Hours of operation for STK Bellevue are as follows:
- Lunch | Monday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Dinner | Sunday – Thursday, 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 3:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Happy Hour | Monday – Friday, 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Take Out & Delivery (starting Wednesday, August 4) | Sunday – Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- Brunch (starting Saturday, August 21 | Saturday & Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Operational standards at STK Bellevue exceed both state and federal guidelines for safety and sanitation. Dining areas adhere to social distancing mandates and seating limitation requirements, and the latest technology has been implemented to provide a “lower contact” experience for all. STK staff receive daily wellness checks and are required to wear gloves and masks. State-of-the-art iWave needle-point bi-polar ionization devices in the HVAC units filter the air stream while killing viruses and bacteria.
