The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Opens STK Bellevue Fourth New STK Steakhouse 2021 Opening

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of the Bellevue Collection shopping center, known for its high-end retail shops and fine-dining establishments. Located at 610 Bellevue Way NE #110, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with spectacular views and plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. STK Bellevue, a company-owned location, is the brand’s first restaurant in Washington state and fourth opening of 2021.

“As the retail center of Seattle’s Eastside, with a vibrant economy and skyline of gleaming high-rises, we could not be more excited to bring our trademark Vibe Dining to the Bellevue community,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “We offer an unmatched dining and social experience for our guests with a special focus on the best music, live DJs, happy hour, an elevated menu and topnotch service. We are thrilled to be finally opening our doors and welcoming new guests to this exquisitely-designed restaurant.”